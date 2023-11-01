Neither the great novels of Leo Tolstoy or Victor Hugo, nor the overflowing sagas full of plot twists written by Tolkien or George RR Martin. If you want to enjoy a truly complex story, full of mysteries, immerse yourself in the intricate chronicle of how we came to grow the bananas that you can find in your neighborhood fruit store. It may seem exaggerated, but scientists have spent years trying to unravel its domestication.

Thanks to their efforts we now know what their remote ancestor looked like from 7,000 years ago. And spoiler: it bears little resemblance to current bananas.

Is it that complicated? And so much. Good proof is that a year ago a group of eight researchers from France, Belgium and Papua New Guinea published an extensive study in Frontiers in which they basically investigated the process of hybridization and domestication of bananas, stopping in the process at their missing wild ancestors. . In the process they had to analyze 68 samples of wild relatives and 154 types of cultivated bananas.

If the adventure was not arduous enough in itself, it is further complicated by the diversity of the fruit itself: as they remember in Science, there are bananas with two sets of chromosomes and others with three or more, which tells us about their origin. as hybrids. “Banana domestication is much more complicated than he thought,” admitted Loren Rieseberg of the University of British Columbia.









A journey of thousands of years and kilometers. Thanks to the work of researchers, today we know that the banana has its origins in a large region of Southeast Asia and Oceania and even limits its ‘birth’ to a certain extent.

“It was domesticated from Musa acuminata, a wild species belonging to monocotyledons, more than 7,000 years ago, probably in New Guinea,” the researchers detail in their study. During the transition from the wild state to domesticated cultivation, two traits were especially taken care of: parthenocarpy, which is the ability to produce fruits without prior pollination; and sterility, two traits that ensured fleshy edible fruits free of annoying seeds.

What was that ancestor from 7,000 years ago like? Quite different from current bananas. Its pulp was almost inedible and contained black seeds. In fact, we took advantage of other parts of the plants: the buried flowers and tubers and the fiber from the trunks, which were used to make ropes and clothing. “They were a far cry from the bananas we see today,” says Julie Sardos, a scientist at the Alliance of Bioversity International and one of the authors of the Frontiers paper.

The predominant wild ancestor of bananas is Musa acuminata, which emerged around 10 million years ago probably in the northern region of Indo-Burma, but it is much more complicated to specify how the “domestication” process was that allows us to enjoy the current fruit. Other known wild ancestors are known to have come into play, but in 2020 it was found that there are other species that contributed to the modern banana. Of course, it was not specified which ones.





Narrowing the focus. This is where part of his efforts focused on the new research, which, thanks to the study of a considerable number of samples of wild relatives and types of cultivated bananas, reached some interesting conclusions. The first, that indeed everything indicates that bananas were originally grown in New Guinea. Second, “banskia”, a subspecies of M. acuminata, may have been the first domesticated and contributed to cultivated varieties.

The study also indicates the existence of three previously unknown ancestors. “Three indefinite genetic reserves were detected, that is, in whose sample there are no unmixed individuals from the populations of origin,” the study states. The discovery of these three genetic pools without reference samples agrees, there are many, with studies published in 2020 and 2021.

What three ancestors? The 2022 study left that question on the table, with the three species pending identification. “Our personal conviction is that they still live somewhere in the wild, either poorly described by science or not described at all, in which case they are likely threatened,” Sardos says. His analysis reflects that one of those ancestors could have arrived from the region between the Gulf of Thailand and the west of the South China Sea; another from between northern Borneo and the Philippines; and the third from the island of New Guinea.

Unraveling the story. “M acuminata has been cultivated for 7,000 years. The wild progenitors of the modern plant were diploid varieties, with two sets of chromosomes, that produced inedible fruits with small, hard, black seeds and little pulp,” agrees the University of Arizona .

Thanks to “hybridizations between different subspecies and varieties” we have obtained the edible, seed-free, sweet and fleshy fruits that have made the banana such a popular crop. They arrived in Europe in the 10th century. And from here, through Portuguese sailors and Spanish explorers, they ended up crossing the pond and moving to America already in the 16th century.

It’s science, and it’s economics. Unraveling the intricate history of the banana does more than satisfy scientists’ curiosity and expand our understanding of our environment. Beyond theory, botany, biology and genetic study, the research of Sardos and his colleagues has an eminently practical approach. One also with a valuable economic aspect.

“The banana sector is a $25 billion growth industry and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.5% between 2022 and 2027. The banana value chain provides direct employment to millions of people throughout the world,” reports the International Institute of Sustainable Development, IISD. In 2021 alone, the global production volume reached 125 million tons, according to the statistical portal Statista.

Know… and help. Like any crop, banana plantations however face significant risks, such as the scourge of Panama disease or “banana bacterial wilt.” Knowing better the genetic pool of bananas can help the industry fight against these pathogens, especially those that affect the Cavendish, deepening its knowledge and even introducing genes from ancestors that can help strengthen modern bananas.

Imágenes: Alliance Bioversity & CIAT-S. Carpentier y Sardos, Breton, Perrier, Van den Houwe, Carpentier, Paofa, Rouard y Roux (Frontiers)

In Xataka: The Canary Islands have grown tired of all their bananas being the same banana. That’s why they are blue now.