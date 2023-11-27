Good offers for users interested in Nintendo products. This time the information will be great for those of you who are looking for an outstanding title of Nintendo Switch at a good price, specifically the great Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions pack.

In the European and American eShop They are currently offering us this title at a temporarily reduced price. This is a truly outstanding game, so we definitely recommend taking a look at the offer. You can find our tutorial on how to create an American account from any territory here.

You can now see its availability below until December 3, 2023:

If you are looking for a good Nintendo Switch game, this is undoubtedly a good opportunity. Remember that we have previously received similar summer offers for various products: you have them compiled here.

