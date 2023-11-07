If you are one of those movie fans who love to spend hours enjoying a good movie with a historical setting full of great characters and a heart-stopping setting, these seven examples are key.

Given the premiere of Napoleon, directed by Ridley Scott with Joaquin Phoenix as the main protagonist, it gives rise to making a small list of those historical films that have you glued to the couch for many hours, but that you enjoy every minute due to their masterful quality.

The truth is that many of these films not only stand out for their epic length, but also for the mastery with which they manage to develop the characters and the setting.

Some of the cinematographic gems that you will see in this article are like a trip through time, where meticulous setting and attention to detail transport the audience to other, almost unimaginable worlds.

It’s time to delve into seven great examples and warm up for what Ridley Scott has in store for his audience.

6 very long historical films that are a delight because of how well they are set:

Gladiator (2000)

This mythical film transports us to ancient Rome, where General Maximus Decimus Meridio, played by Russell Crowe, finds himself immersed in a plot of betrayal and revenge.

After being betrayed and forced to become a gladiator, Maximus seeks revenge against the corrupt Emperor Commodus. This film, also directed by Ridley Scott, combines epic battles in the Colosseum with a moving personal story, exploring the glory and brutality of ancient Rome.

In the plot, Máximo fights not only for his own freedom, but also for the restoration of justice and the repression of tyranny. You can see it on Netflix.

Try Amazon Prime Video for free

You can now try Amazon Prime Video for free for a month and with no commitment to stay. On this platform you can watch series like American Gods, Hanna and Jack Ryan, as well as hundreds of exclusive movies.

Try it for free

The Patriot (2000)

In this case a different scenario is presented, placing us in the War of Independence of the United States. Mel Gibson plays Benjamin Martin, a traumatized veteran who is forced to put aside his desire for peace when his family is threatened by British troops.

Throughout the plot, not only Martin’s bravery is explored, but also the moral dilemmas of war and the search for freedom. It is available on Netflix.

Braveheart (1995)

Braveheart takes us fully to 13th century Scotland, where Mel Gibson, who also directs the film, plays William Wallace, a rebel leader who fights for the independence of his country against the English occupation. The film combines romance, epic and brutality in a narrative that highlights the fight for freedom in the midst of oppression.

Through the plot, this film explores Wallace’s motivation and his impact on the Scottish resistance. You will be able to witness all kinds of great battles, memorable characters and a jaw-dropping representation of medieval times. You can see it on Disney+.

Subscribe to Disney+

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price.

Start subscription

The Revenant (2015)

In The Revenant, Hugh Glass, a hunter, is part of an expedition in the wilderness of North America. After being brutally attacked by a bear, he is seriously injured and betrayed by members of his own team, including John Fitzgerald.

Abandoned and left for dead, Glass fights to survive in an unforgiving environment as he seeks revenge against those who abandoned him.. It is available on Prime Video.

The Outlaw King (2018)

In this film set in medieval England, the plot follows Robert Bruce, a Scottish nobleman, who, After being defeated in battle and becoming an outlaw, he leads a daring rebellion against the English occupation..

Pursued by the forces of King Edward I, Bruce faces great trouble forging an alliance between Scottish clans and consolidating his position as leader.

As the story progresses, Bruce’s unwavering dedication to the Scottish cause will be revealed, facing betrayals on his path to liberation. You can see it on Netflix.

Try fuboTV to watch Movistar+ Series for free for a month

FuboTV is a new streaming platform. It has just arrived in Spain and offers a free, no-obligation week of subscription to watch Movistar Series online.

Try FuboTV for free

Dances with Wolves (1990)

In Dances with Wolves, John Dunbar, a lieutenant in the Union army, finds himself alone on the western frontier during the American Civil War. After establishing a frontier outpost, Dunbar experiences loneliness and isolation, but also becomes fascinated by life on the plain.

As he develops a connection with nature and Native Americans, especially the Lakota Sioux tribe, led by Chief Brave Bull, Dunbar finds himself immersed in a world different from the one he knew. He is available on Filmin.

Troy (2004)

We end with Troy, which tells of the legendary war between the Greeks and the Trojans, unleashed by Prince Paris of Troy, who brings the beautiful Helen of Sparta, the wife of King Menelaus, to his city.

This act of forbidden love unleashes the fury of the Greeks, led by the powerful king Agamemnon and the skilled warrior Achilles. The epic battle takes place in front of the imposing walls of Troy, where the fate of heroes such as Hector, the brave Trojan prince, and Achilles, the nearly immortal Greek warrior, become intertwined with that of the besieged city. You can see it on Prime Video.