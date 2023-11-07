A series of things that you are not doing right now in your games of Baldur’s Gate 3 but that as soon as you know them, they will be essential for the adventure.

Baldur’s Gate 3 It is not easy to play, and if we do not make the right decisions from the beginning we will face a harder learning curve than usual.

But there may be times when we are not doing things well at all, and it is basically a series of behaviors that seem very subtle but that can affect the learning curve in general. Baldur’s Gate 3.

In this guide we are going to focus on things that you are not doing in Baldur’s Gate 3, but that you should be doing, basically because they work much better.

This will help us have a better learning curve and, therefore, we will enjoy our future games more.

7 things you are not doing in Baldur’s Gate 3 but that you should

Saving without any type of control

Although it is essential that we save the game on many occasions, especially when trying to unlock new missions or dialogues with other characters, we usually do it in a somewhat disastrous way.

When you save your game, try renaming each of your save files to make it easier to find the right one when you want to load them at a later time.

Logical solutions over ingenious ones

Although you are in a game, and you want to have the best time possible, sometimes the best way is to find a logical solution within the visceral or ingenious solutions.

In this way, you should focus more on finding the most logical and safe solution possible in your actions, and avoid resolving a situation viscerally, since it will give us worse results.

Ignoring class experimentation

One of the most fun things that can give us the best results is the level increase that allows us to experiment with the respective classes.

Don’t be afraid to experiment with raising and changing classes to see the results, because not only will it be more fun, but it will allow you to achieve results on unexpected characters, in general, always much more powerful.

It’s very good to rest, but don’t overdo it

It is quite common that when we advance or overcome a boss or level, we go to rest at the camp, but that will cause us to miss some subsequent sequences.

On many occasions, as soon as we overcome a big boss or go through a dungeon, a series of events will happen that, if we go directly to rest at the camp, we will miss them.

You must return after your steps

It may be tempting that a new area of ​​the world opens up to us and that you want to take on new adventures, but it is essential that you always retrace your steps, because new secondary missions may occur or even find merchandise or items that you left behind.

The stage is your best ally

The scenery around us is full of elements that we can use to our advantage, whether to defeat enemies or access secret areas.

Sometimes, in a hurry, we don’t pay too much attention to the scenery around us, so don’t miss a single interaction with the environment.

Not managing storage well

As soon as you’ve been there for a few hours, you’ll see that your inventory is full to the brim, and the worst mistake you can make is to sell.

You should take advantage of the many inventory locations around the world, as there are other means of storage that you can use without having to sell anything.

In addition, you also have new storage filters that will allow you to better manage inventory items and that were included in one of the latest updates.

Are you playing Baldur’s Gate 3? If so, you are surely interested in knowing how to get these Twitch Drops rewards, the news about the arrival of Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2 to Game Pass, or the possibility of a new installment of Divinity from Larian.