There are seven surprising facts about Hassan Nasrallah, the Lebanese Hezbollah leader who dared to fight Israel. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Lebanese Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah recently appeared and gave a speech in the midst of the Israel-Hamas war that is currently raging in Gaza, Palestine.

Nasrallah said opening a second front of war against Israel was “an option on the table”.

He also said Hezbollah had entered battle with Israel on October 8, or the day after Hamas launched a major attack on Israel that killed more than 1,400 people and hundreds of others were kidnapped.

7 Shocking Facts about Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

1. A Scholar

Hassan Nasrallah was born 31 August 1960. He is a Lebanese cleric and Secretary General of Hezbollah, a Shia Islamic political party and Lebanese militant group.

Born to a Shiite Muslim family in the suburbs of Beirut in 1960, Nasrallah completed his education in Tyre, then briefly joined the Amal Movement, and then the Shiite seminary in Baalbek. He then studied and taught at Amal school.

Apart from being a cleric, Nasrallah has a “title” in front of his name. Such a title is known as a sign of someone who has a lineage or descent from the Prophet Muhammad SAW. However, this lineage cannot be independently verified.

2. Became Secretary General of Hezbollah

Nasrallah joined Hezbollah after Israel’s invasion of Lebanon in 1982. After briefly studying religion in Iran, Nasrallah returned to Lebanon and became Hezbollah’s leader after his predecessor, Abbas al-Musawi, was killed by an Israeli airstrike in 1992.

Under Nasrallah’s leadership, Hezbollah acquired longer-range rockets, allowing the group to attack northern Israel.

After Israel suffered heavy casualties during its 18-year occupation of southern Lebanon, Israel withdrew its troops in 2000, which increased Hezbollah’s popularity in the region, and strengthened Hezbollah’s position in Lebanon.