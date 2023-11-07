In the great catalog of so many platforms that you have available, monarchies, wherever they are from, have found their own kingdom in places like Netflix, HBO Max, SkyShowtime and many others.

Through series and documentaries, These invite you to immerse yourself in the intriguing and sometimes complex worlds of royalty..

From the golden eras to the great potholes that some monarchies are currently experiencing, the world of streaming wants to take you to know the most majestic ins and outs, the palace intrigues and the human complexities that surround monarchical figures.

Thus, with the majesty of a real setting, it is time to delve into seven audiovisual gems, never better said, that rThey echo the purest essence of monarchies, each with its pluses and minuses..

7 series and documentaries about monarchies from Netflix, HBO Max, SkyShowtime and other platforms:

Juan Carlos: The Fall of the King (2023)

“The house of cards began to crumble when questions arose about the king’s financial affairs, his alleged lucrative ties to the Spanish ruling class and alleged global corruption, including a payment of 65 million euros,” the synopsis explains.

This docuseries has 4 chapters and recounts the events that shook the Spanish monarchy following the media trip to Botswana to hunt elephants which, in addition, revealed the secret romantic relationship with Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein.

Takes viewers from Madrid to London, Monaco, Geneva, Abu Dhabi and New Yorkand will focus on the multitude of episodes and accusations that surround Juan Carlos I in his fight for money, sex and power.

It should be mentioned that during the episodes, exclusive interviews are broadcast with Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgensteini herself, as well as the former secret service agent José Manuel Villarejo or the former bank president Mario Conde. It is available on SkyShowtime.

Comedies, dramas and documentaries on SkyShowtime

Sign up for SkyShowtime and you can try it without any commitment, without paying anything, for a week.

Try it for free

The Crown (2016)

Netflix

On the undisputed throne of series about monarchies, The Crown stands as an audiovisual monument that delves fully into the complexity of the British monarchy.

This Netflix creation immerses you in the story of Queen Elizabeth II from her earliest days to her most recent events. The series, like a crown in itself, shines with a majestic production and a cast that perfectly embodies the royals.

Each episode is a masterpiece that offers a unique insight into the personal and political challenges that have marked the history of the British monarchy.taking you behind the gates of Buckingham.

Mention that season six has just premiered. The first four episodes were broadcast on November 16, while for the remaining six, the series’ farewell, we must wait until December 14. You can see it on Netflix.

The Tudors (2007)

In the large Prime Video catalog, The Tudors is presented as a gem that takes you into the political intrigues and unbridled passions of the Tudor dynasty.. The series, created by Michael Hirst, focuses on the reign of the charismatic and controversial King Henry VIII.

One of the most notable elements of the series is the exploration of the complex romantic and political relationships that defined the Tudor court. Henry VIII’s wives, Anne Boleyn, Anne of Cleves and Catherine of Aragon, bring to life characters who face not only love and passion, but also political machinations and deadly betrayals..

The introduction of key historical figures, such as Thomas More and Thomas Cromwell, allows exploration of the Protestant Reformation and the creation of the Church of England. It is available on Prime Video.

Try Amazon Prime Video for free

You can now try Amazon Prime Video for free for a month and with no commitment to stay. On this platform you can watch series like American Gods, Hanna and Jack Ryan, as well as hundreds of exclusive movies.

Try it for free

Isabel (2012)

Isabel stands as a gem of Spanish televisiona, offering an epic and very careful portrait of the life of Isabel I of Castile, also known as Isabel the Catholic. This series, created by Jordi Frades, It transports you to the 15th century, immersing you in the corridors of the court and the historical events that forged the Spain of the time.

Michelle Jenner’s masterful performance as Elizabeth brings the queen to life with an authenticity that highlights both the strength of her character and the complexities of her reign.

From her first days as a princess to becoming the most powerful monarch in medieval Spain, the series follows the evolution of Isabel with an approach that goes beyond the historical figure, exploring her humanity, her great problems along the way and her triumphs. . You can see it on HBO Max.

Versailles (2015)

This series rIt depicts the life of King Louis XIV in the Palace of Versailles. It begins with the young king’s ambitious project to transform the former hunting grounds of Versailles into a dazzling royal palace that reflects his absolute power.

As the series progresses, we will see the complexity of the court, where Political intrigue, forbidden romances, and power struggles create a tense environment..

Secondary characters also play an important role in the plot, from the ambitious Madame de Montespan to the king’s loyal brother, Philippe I, Duke of Orleans. Each character brings their own personality, causing the series to end up captivating you. You can see it on Netflix.

Try fuboTV to watch Movistar+ Series for free for a month

FuboTV is a new streaming platform. It has just arrived in Spain and offers a free, no-obligation week of subscription to watch Movistar Series online.

Try FuboTV for free

The Windsors: a story of power and scandals (2020)

This documentary It is presented as a grand journey through the life and key events of the British royal family, the Windsors.. Released in 2020, it tells of decades of reign, troubles and controversy, revealing the ins and outs of one of the most famous and respected royal houses in the world.

From the early days of King George V to modern times with Queen Elizabeth IIthe series focuses not only on the moments of triumph and splendor, but also on the great challenges and scandals that have marked the Windsors’ career over the years.

Key figures such as the Queen Mother, Prince Philip and Princess Margaret will be discussed, learning about their roles in the evolution of the British monarchy. Through archive images and interviews, a precise vision of the social and political changes that were experienced is offered. It is available on Movistar Plus+.

The Last Tsars (2019)

Finally, This documentary series will immerse you in the tragic history of the Romanovs, the last imperial family of Russia. Available on Netflix, it combines elaborate dramatizations with real footage, transporting viewers to Tsarist Russia and experiencing the moments that led to the collapse of a dynasty in the midst of the Russian Revolution.

From the accession of the last tsar, Nicholas II, to the final moments in Yekaterinburg, he paints a portrait of an era marked by the opulence of the court, but also by the social and political tensions that culminated in the Revolution of 1917, highlighting the complexities of Nicholas II, Tsarina Alexandra and Rasputin, the mystic and trusted advisor to the imperial family.

Besides, You will be able to learn about the legends that surround the Romanovs, from Rasputin’s curse to theories about the possible survival of some family members. You can see it on Netflix.