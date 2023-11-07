loading…

GAZA – The Kremlin intends to take a tough stance against terrorism. However, since the massacre in southern Israel carried out by Hamas on October 7, they have become closer to the group.

Despite the murder of 16 Russian citizens, and even as Muscovites laid flowers at the Israeli embassy, ​​the Kremlin refused to condemn Hamas’ actions, expressing only “serious concern.”

Some may see their overtures to the group as an attempt to sow chaos. In fact, Moscow’s goal is to strengthen its status as a friend of the Southern countries.

The Kremlin’s relationship with the Palestinian cause has a complicated history. The Second Chechen War—a landmark episode for President Vladimir Putin early in his reign—was justified as a response to the threat of Islamic terrorism.

Not long afterward, Russia reacted to the 9/11 attacks by lending its support to the United States and supporting the invasion of Afghanistan, even going so far as to agree to the deployment of US troops to Central Asia. Then, in 2015, Moscow linked its intervention in Syria to the fight against terrorism.

Here are 7 reasons why Russia is helping Hamas.

1. Not including Hamas as a Terrorist Organization



In the case of Hamas, Moscow has long been friendly with the group, refusing to list it as a terrorist organization as many other countries have done, even after the October 7 attacks, and clearly stating that it is reluctant to sever contacts with Hamas.

“By doing this, Russia gave Hamas what its fighters crave most: the legitimizing effect of recognition. In 2006, after the group’s historic victory over Fatah in legislative elections, Putin was one of the first world leaders to congratulate the group, ” said Milàn Czerny and Dan Storyev, Middle East observers, reported by Carnegie.

2. Sending Weapons and Helping Millions of Dollars



A year later, Putin hosted then-Hamas leader Khaled Mashal in Moscow, and received praise from Mashal for his “courage and masculinity.” Putin again received thanks from Hamas after the October 7 attack, this time for his “position regarding the ongoing Zionist aggression against our people.”

“While allegations that Russia transferred weapons to Hamas remain unproven, Russia has at least facilitated material support for the group: the night before the attack, Hamas received millions of dollars through a Moscow-based crypto exchange,” Czerny and Storyev said.

3. Consistent struggle to help Palestine since the beginning



