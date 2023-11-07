Suara.com – Enzy Storia recently managed to surprise her fellow artists when they saw her return to Indonesia. One of Enzy Storia’s goals, who lived in America after getting married, was to return to Indonesia to graduate.

For information, Enzy Storia received her education at Bina Nusantara University (BINUS) Faculty of Business and Management.

So what does Enzy Storia’s graduation portrait look like? Let’s watch it together!

1. With her busy life in the Indonesian entertainment world, Enzy Storia managed to complete her undergraduate education at BINUS for 4 years. One of the struggles that Enzy Storia cannot forget is doing the UAS after the wedding ceremony.

Portrait of Enzy Storia Graduation (Instagram/@enzystoria)

2. Enzy Storia also remembers the moment she thought about her graduation kebaya even though she was only working on chapter 1 of her thesis at the beginning of 2023. In the end, thanks to her struggle and the support of friends and family, Enzy Storia managed to graduate before 2023 ended.

3. Enzy Storia should be proud of herself for keeping her mother’s promise to go to college. Despite delaying 9 years because of her busy schedule in the entertainment world, Enzy Storia received a bachelor’s degree as her mother wished at the age of 31.

4. Unfortunately, at this graduation moment, Molen Kasetra, Enzy Storia’s husband, who married her on May 20 2023, was unable to accompany her. Molen Kasetra’s busy life as a diplomat in America only allows him to offer congratulations via social media.

5. Nevertheless, Enzy Storia’s graduation was attended by Molen Kasetra’s parents who were also happy. Mrs. Molen Kasetra and Mrs. Enzy Storia were even seen wearing kebaya and matching headscarves.

6. Enzy Storia’s sister-in-law and her two sons dressed up to the max to attend this special moment. Enzy Storia’s friendship with the Molen Kasetra family, which is rarely shared, makes this moment of togetherness even more special.

7. Molen Kasetra’s sister, Elmeirillia Lonna, is also very close to Enzy Storia’s sister and friend. Hesti Purwadinata and her husband also came to Enzy Storia’s graduation!

That’s a portrait of Enzy Storia’s graduation which her husband didn’t attend, but was still attended by his loved ones. What do you think?

Contributor: Neressa Prahastiwi