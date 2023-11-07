loading…

Israel experienced many difficulties in destroying the tunnels in Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – A week after Israeli forces surrounded Gaza City and cut it off from the southern part of the Gaza Strip, there appears to be no evidence of any serious attacks on Hamas strongholds.

On Wednesday, a select group of foreign reporters based in Israel, including Al Jazeera, were taken to a part of the battlefield, described by the journalists as “the outskirts of Gaza City”. Nearly every building was destroyed or heavily damaged by aerial bombardment, artillery fire, or tank and infantry attacks.

Video shows Merkava tanks massed in an encampment surrounded by high sandy embankments, almost certainly built by the armored combat bulldozers routinely deployed with leading units. A defensive sand wall would likely deter Hamas fighters from carrying out hit-and-run attacks.

To one analyst, the position and posture of the 401st Brigade companies indicated more than Israel might have intended. This tells journalists that progress will be slow, street by street, not block by block.

This also proves that the toughest battle in Gaza City, namely the underground battle, has not yet begun in earnest. Some tunnels may have been identified and destroyed as the army advanced, but it is likely that this was only a small part.

The 34 Israeli soldiers Israel claims to have killed so far appear to have been killed individually or in small groups – when the tunnel war begins, the numbers will likely surge in larger groups.

To enter the tunnels, Israeli troops had to use decades-old and long-forgotten military practices to overcome the challenges of underground combat.

Here are 7 Israeli failures in destroying the Gaza tunnel.

1. Not being able to identify the tunnel entrance



Photo/Reuters

According to Al Jazeera, to get into a fighting position in the tunnels, Israel must identify as many entrances as possible. For systems believed to be up to 500 km long, the number may be in the tens of thousands.

Most of them are hidden inside residential buildings, garages, industrial facilities, warehouses, under rubbish dumps and, after more than a month of bombardment, under piles of rubble.

But Israel has been preparing to tackle the tunnels since its attack on Gaza in 2014. Relentless surveillance by drones, using sophisticated software that analyzes movement patterns and can recognize individuals’ faces and match them against a database of known Hamas members, uncovered hundreds or thousands of entrances.