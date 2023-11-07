loading…

The ceasefire in the Gaza war has important meaning for Hamas and Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The guns went completely silent at exactly 7am (05:00 GMT) on Friday. The transition from loud explosions to an unprecedented state of calm in the Gaza Strip in the last seven weeks has been quite frightening.

Up until the very last moment, Israeli forces seemed to be making the most of every last minute to keep up the bombing and their opponents, Hamas, responded as much as they could.

Here are 7 important lessons from the ceasefire in Gaza.

1. The ceasefire is going smoothly



Photo/Reuters

To everyone’s relief, both sides stopped firing just in time. Not a single shot was heard as the fighters took a much needed break.

“All hope now is that the pause will run its course and the ambitious plans for an uneasy ceasefire for 96 hours will be implemented,” said Zoran Kusovac, a Middle East geopolitics and war observer, reported by Al Jazeera.

2. Israeli Forces Return Outside Gaza



Photo/Reuters

A group of Israeli armored vehicles headed towards Israel, taking the soldiers home for a brief recovery opportunity.

“They were not fired upon, so the crew stood in the open hatch or allowed themselves the luxury of sitting in the steel body of the vehicle, basking in the morning sun, clearly trusting the break and showing no signs of anxiety or fear. Many were smiling , showing relief that the plan appears to be working,” Kusovac said.

3. Palestinian Fighters Gather with Family Members

Palestinian fighters also headed outside.

“Many of them changed into civilian clothes and rushed south to meet their family members and check on any survivors of the heavy bombing and indiscriminate shelling,” Kusovac said.

4. Humanitarian Aid Enters Gaza.

Aid agencies didn’t waste a second, the first trucks carrying much-needed supplies crossed the Rafah checkpoint from Egypt minutes after Zero Hour.

“One hundred people crossed into the Gaza Strip on the first day, and more are scheduled,” said Kusovac.

5. The exchange of hostages and prisoners went according to agreement



Photo/Reuters

The first real test, an afternoon exchange of 13 Israeli prisoners held by Hamas for 39 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, 24 women and 15 teenage boys, also went smoothly.