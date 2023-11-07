loading…

The Ben Gurion Canal became Israel’s main motive for leveling Gaza. Photo/valuetainment

GAZA – As Israel continues its onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, talk of a long-discussed economic opportunity, known as the Ben Gurion Canal Project, is emerging online.

Named after Israel’s founding father, David Ben Gurion, the project, which began in the late 1960s, sought to create an alternative route to the Suez Canal, a major shipping route connecting Europe and Asia.

Although Israel has rejected calls for a ceasefire and its military campaign in Gaza shows no signs of ending soon, it is important to examine the historical context of the Ben Gurion Canal Project, its proposed significance, and the complex geopolitics surrounding the Suez Canal.

To understand the motivation behind this proposal, it is necessary to explore the complex history of the Suez Canal, the Tripartite Aggression of 1956, and the unexpected shock to world trade resulting from the closure of the Suez Canal.

This background underscores the potential strategic importance of an alternative canal, controlled by Israel, in the evolving dynamics of the region.

Here are 7 facts about the plans to build the Ben Gurion Canal.

1. Inspired by prominent Zionist leaders from Poland



According to The New Arab, David Ben-Gurion (1886–1973) was a prominent Zionist leader from Poland, known as the founding father of Israel.

He is depicted as a cruel man who gave orders to Zionist militias to see to the mass expulsion of Palestinians from their land and facilitated the influx of Jewish immigrants from all over the world into Palestine. He served as Israel’s first prime minister in 1948.

2. Connects the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea

The Ben Gurion Canal Project was an Israeli proposal in the 1960s to connect the Red Sea with the Mediterranean Sea via the southern tip of the Gulf of Aqaba.

The route is planned through the port city of Eilat and the Jordanian border, through the Arabah Valley for about 100 kilometers between the Negev Mountains (Naqab) and the Jordanian Highlands and turning west before the Dead Sea basin, and passing through a valley in the region. Negev Mountains (Naqab). The ship will then head north again to avoid the Gaza Strip and connect to the Mediterranean Sea.

3. Become a competitor to the Suez Canal

However, the connection between the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea is already established through the Suez Canal – an artificial waterway at sea level in Egypt that offers ships a direct route between the North Atlantic and the northern Indian Ocean, thereby reducing travel distances and times.

The Suez Canal provides the shortest sea route between Asia and Europe and currently handles about 12 percent of world trade.