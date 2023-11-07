Movie magic has come to fruition in many forms over the years, but there’s something undeniably special about Pixar’s creations.

Since his debut with Toy Story in 1995, Pixar has managed to engage all types of audiences, whether children or even adultswith emotional stories, endearing characters and technical innovation that has evolved over the years and that has revolutionized the animation industry.

Now, thanks to Disney+, many have access to a treasure of films from these studios that have left a small but big space in your heart.

That is why andIt’s time to find out which seven great Pixar movies are still available on Disney+ And, now that it’s quite cold, what better time to be at home enjoying a good marathon of this great cinema.

7 essential Pixar movies that you have available on Disney+:

Toy Story (1995)

Pixar

Toy Story, that animated movie that you have already seen a thousand times, will immerse you in the secret world of toys. The story follows the life of Woody, a loyal toy cowboy who is the favorite of his owner, Andy.

However, Woody’s peace of mind is threatened when Andy receives a new toy, the modern, space-faring Buzz Lightyear. As Andy falls in love with Buzz, Woody feels left behind and begins to experience some jealousy.

As Andy and his family prepare to move, Woody and Buzz accidentally find themselves abandoned on the street. Together, they must overcome their differences and embark on an exciting adventure to return home before Andy leaves. You can see it on Disney+.

Finding Dory (2016)

Finding Dory is a beautiful spin-off animated film that follows the adventure of Dory, a blue tang with short-term memory problems. When Dory suddenly remembers details of her childhood and his lost family, He embarks on a journey in search of his home and loved ones..

Accompanied by her friends Marlin and Nemo, Dory launches into the great oceanfacing challenges and overcoming obstacles to find clues to his past.

Get ready because the movie will take you through a colorful world full of quirky characters as Dory searches for answers and discovers the importance of home and family on her journey. It is available at the following link.

The Incredibles (2004)

This film that follows the life of the Parr family, who hides an incredible secret: all its members have superpowers.

However, due to the ban on superheroes, they lead a seemingly normal life under secret identities. When a new threat arises in the form of the villainous Syndrome, the family must band together and bring out their extraordinary gifts.

The father, Mr. Incredible, the mother, Elastigirl, and their children, Dash and Violet, They must deploy their skills to fight evil and protect the world. You can see it on Disney+.

Ratatouille (2007)

Here you will encounter the story of Remy, an unusual rat with an exceptional palate and a crazy passion for cooking. Despite living in the sewers of Paris, Remy dreams of becoming a renowned chef.

His life changes when he meets Linguini, a rather clumsy young man who works in a restaurant.. Together, Remy and Linguini make a perfect team with this little rat hiding in his chef’s hat as they face the odd culinary problem. You can see it in the following link.

Up (2009)

This great film follows the life of Carl Fredricksen, an elderly widower struggling to overcome the loss of his wife and the unfulfilled promise of a life of adventure. When he faces the threat of eviction from his home, Carl makes a decision: he ties thousands of balloons to his house and flies it to South America.

However, what Carl didn’t expect was that a boy scout named Russell would sneak into his trip. Together, they will face great dangers and discover exotic creatures. As his houseboat gets closer to its destination, Carl will also come closer to understanding the meaning of true adventure and the importance of the company of a friend. You can see it on Disney+.

Coco (2017)

Pixar

Coco is going to immerse you in the colorful celebration of the Day of the Dead in Mexico. The story focuses on Miguel, a young music lover in a family where precisely this art is prohibited.

Despite family restrictions, Miguel dreams of being a musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. In his quest to fulfill his musical dreams, Miguel unexpectedly finds himself in the Land of the Dead during this mythical festival.

There, he embarks on a journey to discover the secrets of his family and his connection with music. Accompanied by his faithful furry friend, Dante, and a mysterious guide named Hector, Miguel delves into a world as he unravels the history of his family and searches for his way back to the world of the living. It is available at the following link.

WALL·E (2008)

Finally, WALL·E will take you to a dystopian future on Earth. In this desolate, trash-covered world, humanity has abandoned the planet due to pollution and waste accumulation.

The story centers on WALL·E, a small and lonely cleaning robot who continues to do his job while collecting curious objects that he finds among the remains of the ancient civilization. Over the years, WALL·E develops a curious personality and a fascination with humanity, expressed through objects he collects, such as a plant and an old movie musical..

The plot intensifies when WALL·E meets EVE, a robot explorer sent to Earth in search of signs of plant life. This meeting marks the beginning of an adventure that takes both robots to explore space and discover secrets about humanity and the fate of Earth. It is available on Disney+.