loading…

Hamas fighters hold a parade in the Gaza Strip. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been going on for decades and caused many deaths and damage.

One of the factors that exacerbates this conflict is the supply of weapons to both parties, Israel and Palestine.

Countries Supplier of Arms to Palestine

Based on data compiled by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the following is a list of countries that have supplied weapons to Palestine during the 2010-2022 period:

1. Jordan

Jordan is a neighboring country to Palestine which has become the largest arms supplier to Palestine.

According to SIPRI, Jordan has sent weapons to Palestine 4 times during the 2010-2022 period. The weapons sent by Jordan included small arms, ammunition and war vehicles.

2. Russia

Russia is also one of the main arms suppliers to Palestine. In 2010, Russia sent 50 units of BTR-70 type war vehicles in used condition to Palestine.

3. North Korea

North Korea has also reportedly supplied weapons to Palestine. However, the number and type of weapons sent by North Korea is not known for certain.

4. Iran

Iran has been accused by Israel and the United States of supplying weapons to Palestinian militant groups, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

According to Israeli intelligence reports, Iran has provided weapons and training to Palestinian militant groups for years. Weapons suspected of being supplied by Iran include missiles, rockets and drones.

In 2010, Israel arrested an Iranian intelligence officer who was suspected of planning attacks against Israel using weapons supplied by Iran.