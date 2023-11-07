loading…

Israeli tanks are deployed to the Gaza Strip border in the southern region of Israel on November 1, 2023. Photo/AP

GAZA TRACK – Urban war is an armed conflict that occurs in an urban environment. This type of war is usually very fierce and bloody because it involves fighting between armed forces in densely populated areas.

Battles in urban areas have several characteristics that differentiate them from other types of war, including the involvement of armed forces and civilians.

Urban warfare often involves fighting between armed forces from two warring parties, as well as civilians caught in the middle of the conflict.

Not only that, urban wars take place in complex urban environments, with many buildings and winding roads. This makes it difficult for troops to move and control their territory.

Urban warfare can cause extensive damage, both to infrastructure and human lives.

List of the World’s Largest City Wars

The following is a list of the world’s largest urban wars, based on the number of casualties:

1. Stalingrad War (1942-1943)

The Battle of Stalingrad was fought over five months in the city of Stalingrad, Russia, between German and Soviet troops. This battle claimed the lives of up to 2 million people, including 1.5 million civilians.

Stalingrad is the ancient name of the city of Volgograd, Russia, located on the banks of the Volga River.

In 1925, the city of Tsaritsyn, Russia, was renamed Stalingrad in honor of Joseph Stalin, the leader of the Soviet Union at the time.

However, after Stalin’s death in 1953, the city’s name was changed back to Volgograd in 1961.