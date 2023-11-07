loading…

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached several agreements in bilateral meetings. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have concluded more than four hours of talks with a commitment to stabilize tense bilateral relations and restore military-to-military communications.

The two leaders met on Wednesday for the first time at Filoli Estate, a remote area about 40 kilometers south of San Francisco.

After shaking hands and smiling, they sat down for talks that lasted more than two hours.

Next was lunch with important dignitaries, followed by a walk around the well-maintained gardens.

Writing on social media site X, Biden said he appreciated his conversation with Xi.

“I think the most important thing is that we understand each other clearly, from leader to leader,” Biden wrote. “There are important global challenges that require our collective leadership. And today, we made real progress.”

This meeting was the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders in a year and coincided with the annual summit of the 21 member countries of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) not far from San Francisco.

“Planet Earth is big enough for both countries to achieve success,” Xi told Biden.

Officials on both sides of the Pacific had low expectations heading into the meeting, given long-standing disagreements on issues ranging from Taiwan to the South China Sea, the Israel-Hamas war, Russia’s massive invasion of Ukraine, North Korea and human rights.

The following are 7 topics for President Biden and Xi’s negotiations.

1. Reopening Military Contacts



Photo/Reuters

In the event, they reached an agreement to reopen military contacts that were cut off after then-Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, a self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own, in August 2022.

After the meeting ended, a senior US official told the Associated Press news agency that this military communications agreement means that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will be able to meet with his Chinese counterpart once one of them is appointed.