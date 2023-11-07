The month of November has arrived and the animes that are presented on the scene promise to be some of the best of the season. Take note!

Let’s review the 7 best anime that premiere in November. Anime in 2023 has been crazy all year. From the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen and Spy x Family to the launch on Netflix of the hit series Pluto. In November things will calm down a little, but not completely. It may be the quietest month for anime, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any good titles.

1) Onimusha

Onimusha is a new anime series based on the game of the same name and produced by Capcom. One of the great animes of November 2023! Onimusha’s animation will focus on 3D CGI animations of the characters with hand-drawn backgrounds. The likes of Takashi Miike (13 Assassins, Blade of the Immortal) will be the supervising director. Shinya Sugai (Dragon’s Dogma) is the director of the series. Hideyuki Kurata (Goblin Slayer, Made in Abyss) is the screenwriter. Koji Endo (13 Assassins, Blade of the Immortal) is the music composer. In short, big names in the Onimusha anime.

He anime Onimusha premieres on Netflix on November 2 and it is one of the great animes of the season.

2) Blue Eye Samurai

Blue Eye Samurai is a revenge story set in the 17th century. One of those animes that will make your heart shrink with cruelty and violence. The protagonist, Mizu, seeks out her father to eliminate him for having created a “creature of shame.” To put this plan into action, she has to disguise herself as a man and hide his blue eyes from her. Mizu won’t be the only one on this adventure. She will also be accompanied by Ringo, Taigen and Princess Akemi. During the Tudum event on Netflix, Blue Eye Samurai was also described as “Kill Bill meets Yentel.”

He Blue Eye Samurai anime premieres on Netflix on November 3 and it is one of the great animes of the season.

3) The new Spy x Family arc is one of the big anime premieres in November 2023

The second season of Spy X Family It premiered last October. But it will continue during November and December. After all, it is one of the best anime in the world. With 26 episodes, Spy X Family will be a comfort anime during the holidays for many people. Especially, with Jujutsu Kaisen giving us our weekly dose of emotional trauma. At this point, the two series are totally opposite. One is dark and gruesome while the other is light-hearted and relaxing. They will balance like Yin and Yang. Spy x Family’s next story arc is titled The Cruise Adventure. This story arc is the one that all fans have been waiting for, since it is the first arc focused on Yor.

He new Spy x Family arc premieres on Crunchyroll on November 4 and it is one of the great novelties of animes during this season.

4) Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters – Special 2

The anime comes to an end with Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters – Special 2. The Rumor has begun. And Eren is carrying out his plan for revenge and justice. Will Mikasa, Armin and the rest be able to stop him? Or will this bring about the end of the world as we know it?

He anime Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters – Special 2 premieres on Crunchyroll on November 5 and it is one of the most anticipated anime of the year.

5) Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Scott Pilgrim has become a colossal influence on pop culture since Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. A film directed by Edgar Wright and released in 2010. Almost 23 years later, Netflix has decided to work with Science Saru to create the new series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

He anime Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premieres on Netflix on November 17 and it is one of the most curious that we are going to see during 2023.

6) My Daemon is one of the great animes of the moment

My Daemon is Igloo Studio’s first production since working with Netflix on Love, Death and Robots. My Daemon is not based on any manga, making it an original anime and one of the most anticipated anime of the moment. This will allow us to see how creative the folks at Igloo Studio can be. My Daemon takes place in the future, after an explosion has caused Earth to temporarily merge with Hell, causing the contamination of a dust cloud that originated in Hell. The protagonist, Kento, finds a daemon named Anna in the forest and raises her. The series follows the adventures of Kento and Anna, whose main objective is to save their mother.

He anime My Daemon premieres on Netflix on November 23 and it is one of those series that will give a lot to talk about among lovers of Japanese animation.

7) Onmyoji

Onmyoji was originally a novel written by Baku Yumemakura. Now, thanks to Netflix, it is being animated. Marvy Jack will be in charge of animating the series. The studio has worked on Hellsing Ultimate and Seven Deadly Sins: Grude Edinburgh. Unlike with Seven Deadly Sins, the Marvy Jack studio will return to 2D animation. Which is a good sign for all lovers of traditional animation.

He Onmyoji anime premieres on Netflix on November 28 and it is one of the most anticipated of the month.