loading…

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were victims of Israeli bombing during the war against Hamas. The Indonesian Family Hall Community has held humanitarian action for Palestinians. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – The Indonesian Family Hall Community held a humanitarian action entitled “Get Fit With Aulia” and the “STOP Hate Speech” Campaign, in South Tangerang, Sunday (26/11/2023). This activity was held to commemorate the 6th anniversary of the community.

The event was attended by 600 people from around Jakarta, South Tangerang and Depok, containing sports activities such as pound fit, softball, archery and taekwondo. Apart from that, there are also activities for children such as painting, sensory mats, and cup cake decorating.

The leader of the Indonesian Family Hall Community, Arifin Kurniawan Kashmir, said that his community was formed from various backgrounds, such as entrepreneurs, doctors, designers, engineers, state civil servants (ASN), police, TNI, to BUMN and others.

“We have a vision, we want to show that Islam is fun, enjoyable, Islam is good, Islam is caring, Islam is slang. Islam is tolerant,” said Arifin, who is known to work as a doctor, in a written statement received by SINDOnews.com, Monday (27/11/2023).

“That’s why this community activity is also packaged with joint prayers for humanitarian victims in Gaza, Palestine, as a form of concern and upholding world peace,” he said.

Meanwhile, the founder of Aula Family Indonesia, Anne Dasa Fitri, said that this community’s activities do not only prioritize religious studies. “There are activities that are no less interesting, such as social service, music featuring the band Hiro and parenting studies,” he said.

The Indonesian Family Hall Community also supports micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) entrepreneurs. There are at least 30 MSMEs for food and beverage (F&B) and fashion participating.

At the end of the activity, the event closed with a joint prayer for humanity and peace in the land of Palestine.

(but)