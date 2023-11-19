loading…

The Israeli army became an easy target for Hamas fighters during the invasion of northern Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israeli army said two of its soldiers were killed in fighting in northern Gaza. This adds to the long list of 66 Israeli soldiers massacred by Hamas during its ground invasion of Gaza.

The two dead Israeli soldiers were identified as Binyamin Meir Airly, 21, and Roy Bieber, 28. Since the start of the war, 380 Israeli soldiers have been killed, including 66 who died after troops entered Gaza.

Previously, the Israeli government was accused of hiding the number of Israeli soldiers who died in the war against Hamas. Israeli journalists put the number of Israeli soldiers killed at more than 2,985 soldiers. This number is very large.

“The number of our soldiers who died was no less than 2,985 soldiers, and the number of injured soldiers was 11,600 soldiers. I was shocked and cried. “Curse you, Netanyahu, and Biden for embroiling Israel in the war everyone warned them about,” said an Israeli journalist as reported on the blue-checked X account, @LadyVelvet_HFQ, based in the United Arab Emirates.

The X account also quoted an Israeli journalist as saying, “I advise all my brothers, relatives and friends to leave Palestine, because this is God’s curse on the children of Israel because we killed innocent people and carried out massacres, even massacre, against the children of Gaza.”

“The curse of Gaza will haunt us??? “When I’m gone, I will publish the scandals of Netanyahu, Gavier and Biden,” wrote the account @LadyVelvet_HFQ imitating the Israeli journalist’s statement.

