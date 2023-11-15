There are thousands of lost animal species. Some of these species are considered extinct, others remain in a kind of limbo, a “does not know / does not answer” of evolution. And from time to time one of these species resurfaces to be rediscovered by explorers. This is the case of one of the strangest mammals we know.

60 years in limbo. A team of explorers has rediscovered the species known as Sir David’s zaglossus (Zaglossus attenboroughi), the long-beaked echidna of Attenborough, or the Cyclops Mountains. This animal with so many names (two of which refer to the popularizer David Attenborough) has been captured by the expedition’s cameras in the forests of the province of Papua in Indonesia.

Experts had reason to believe that the animal, although endangered, had not become extinct. Specifically, holes dug with the snout of this animal. These mammals have elongated beak-like snouts and have quills similar to those of hedgehogs and porcupines.

Now biologists have concrete evidence of the survival of this species for the first time in 62 years. The previous known specimen is preserved in a Dutch museum and it was thanks to this specimen that Sir David’s zaglossus could be classified as its own species.

The zaglossos. Sir David’s zaglossus is a mammal of the echidna family, a family of which only four species are known, three of them zaglossi. It is estimated that these species began to appear about 200 million years ago, between the Triassic and Jurassic.

The closest relatives of the mammalian family are the platypuses, with whom they share the order (that of the monotremes) and some of their most curious characteristics, such as laying eggs or having a cloaca (a fact from which their name derives, which we could translate as “A hole”).

The range of monotremes is very limited, with natural habitat restricted to Australia and other areas of Australasia. The new sighting occurred in the Indonesian province of Papua, northwest of the island of New Guinea.

The Oxonian Expedition. The expedition responsible for this rediscovery was led by researchers from the University of Oxford, but had the collaboration of local groups and NGOs.

The expedition had the objective of exploring a region of more than 200 square kilometers of the Cyclops Mountains region, a jungle region located about 2,000 meters above sea level and with large unexplored areas.

Seen in injury time. This team of 25 people was almost unable to find this elusive animal. As James Kempton explained to the British BBC, the rediscovery occurred in extremis.

It was through one of the camera traps left on the ground that the researchers were able to capture the animal on video, but they had to rush “to the last SD card we searched on,” explained Kempton.

The expedition, which lasted about two months, not only served to rediscover this species, but was also responsible for the discovery of several species of insect, two frogs and a crustacean.

Critically endangered. As may be intuitive, Sir David’s zaglossus is an animal considered critically endangered according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

This is something that does not seem to change with the rediscovery, but the team responsible hopes that the discovery will serve to raise awareness about the conservation of this species and others in a similar situation.

Imagen | Expedition Cyclops