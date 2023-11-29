loading…

Most of the buildings in Gaza were destroyed as a result of the Israeli invasion. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – One word to describe Israel’s cruelty! Savage! The Zionist state has destroyed 60% of the buildings in Gaza with 40,000 tons of deadly bombs.

Gaza City Mayor Yahya al-Sarraj told Al Jazeera that the extent of the damage from the Israeli attack was only known thanks to the ceasefire.

“When we were doing activities around Gaza, we felt very angry and sad. “Now we know how much damage was caused to the city’s infrastructure – to the cultural center, the library and the main square,” he said.

“The main municipal headquarters has been hit by two attacks, damaging three floors in one building and destroying thousands of documents of historical importance. “The damage that occurred throughout the city was extraordinary,” said al-Sarraj.

“Around 60 percent of houses and apartments (have been destroyed). Thousands of people are now homeless. They live in schools, shelters, or at the homes of their relatives. This apartment is currently uninhabitable. (Israeli forces) destroyed many water wells,” said al-Sarraj.

As a form of commitment to Gaza, Hamas has stated that it promises to rebuild the city. Apart from that, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also stated that he was ready to rebuild Gaza city.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary General António Guterres said intensive negotiations had been underway to extend the ceasefire in Gaza, but added that what was needed was “a genuine humanitarian ceasefire.

Guterres said the people of Gaza were in the midst of an “epic” humanitarian disaster.

He also called for the opening of other crossings into Gaza and the simplification of inspection mechanisms so that more life-saving aid can enter the territory.