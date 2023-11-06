Can we always have fun on Nintendo Switch? Sure, but that doesn’t mean that with a good offer it won’t be much better. That’s why we leave you these 6 games on offer for the console for 10 euros or less each.

Nintendo and its offers in the eShop of Switch never end, but sometimes these discounts They are many. For that very reason reports how they gather the best sales of precio to have them in one place.

As is the example of these 6 very fun Nintendo Switch games for 10 euros or less eachsince there is a little bit of everything and designed for many minds to play at the same time.

They are titles designed mainly for solo playbut it also has its cooperative modes for those who prefer to split accounts with friends or family.

On this occasion, we have compiled games such as genres like estrategia, RPG, FPS, Hack and slash, plataformas and quite a few more to choose from.

And we are going to start with one video game saga that has made a place in many hearts, but that at the same time is based on some mythical comics which everyone has enjoyed.

Best Nintendo Switch accessories you can buy

These are the key accessories to get the most out of your Nintendo Switch: controllers, cases, memory cards and many more.

See list

6 games for Nintendo Switch for 10 euros or less each

Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All!

Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All! It is an old-fashioned beat’em up with an identical visual and aesthetic resemblance to their comics and movies. Gauls created by Uderzo and Goscinny; the first of the games for Nintendo Switch for 10 euros or less.

Take a look at the heroes’ best-known albums – like Asterix in Brittany– in 50 action-packed levels in local cooperative and with different spectacular bonuses. Their 70% offer leaves the game at €7.49 on the eShop.

Analysis of Asterix & Obélix: Slap Them All!

BioShock: The Collection

BioShock: The Collection is the remastered compilation of the BioShock sagasome Irrational Games games. Three magnificent shooters in a single pack composed of the first BioShock, BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite; other fun game on sale for Nintendo Switch.

It is the perfect opportunity to discover and play one of the most successful FPS sagas, now within reach of a few clicks. Its 80% discount and €9.99 on the eShop leaves it available for very little in this pack.

Análisis Bioshock The Collection para Nintendo Switch

Ghosts ‘N Goblins Resurrection

Ghosts ‘N Goblins Resurrection is he re-emerge from the Ghost N’ Goblins saga, a game that inherits all the difficulty and challenge of the original titles. But that doesn’t mean it couldn’t be another of the 6 very fun Nintendo Switch games on sale.

It’s a new game that reimagines the classic Sir Arthur saga, which visits well-known places and faces enemies such as the Red Arremer. All this with a new aesthetic, disparate scenarios, 7 worlds and more; Their 67% offer leaves the game at €9.89 on the eShop.

Analysis of Ghosts ‘N Goblins Resurrection

Borderlands Legendary Collection

Borderlands Legendary Collection brings us together with three “looter shooters” with role-playing overtones wonderfully adapted to the console and one more of these 6 very fun Nintendo Switch games on sale.

The pack includes Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel all in one pack and now with an 80% discount and for €9.99 on the eShop.

Borderlands Legendary Collection review for Nintendo Switch

Onimusha: Warlords

Onimusha: Warlords is the one remastering of the game published by Capcom in 2001. The survival action set in the Sengoku period returns with a version with higher resolution graphics, 16:9 compatibility and modernized controls.

Do you return or enter for the first time as Samanosuke Akechi with the help of the Oni glove? Thanks to its 60% discount, the game is right now for only €7.99 on the eShop.

Analysis of Onimusha Warlords Remastered

XCOM 2 Collection

XCOM 2 Collection is the version of XCOM 2 for Nintendo Switchincludes the award winning strategy game4 downloadable content packs and the War of the Chosen expansion being the last of the 6 very fun Nintendo Switch games on sale.

Sequel to XCOM: Enemy Unknown and with a main story of up to 33 hours, it is set two decades after the first. Aliens dominate the Earth and its shining cities promise a bright future for humanity, discover the rest with its 85% offer and €7.49 on the eShop.

Opinion and analysis of XCOM 2 Collection on Nintendo Switch

and with this turn-based strategy and tactics game, we come to the end of our report. As you can see, there is no shortage of desire and there is no shortage of variety in terms of titles with a lower price.

These have been some of the 6 very fun Nintendo Switch games for 10 euros or less each in Nintendo eShopbut don’t leave it too late or the promotion will end.