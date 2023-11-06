Steam receives 6 new free to play games available for all those who want to download them from this very moment.

You may have missed the opportunity to get the best game in the history of Steam for free on the limited time promotion which started the Valve platform just a few days ago. If so, don’t worry, because the digital store still has 2 free games available in the same format for you. You can claim them right now and during the remainder of the month of November. And, as an added incentive, you can download the 6 new free to play games that have just been released on the platform and that we detail below.

Horizon To Crinoa: Have Faith in Radiance -Prototype-

Horizon To Crinoa: Have Faith in Radiance -Prototype- es a small-scale anime-style prototype, action RPG with high-speed combat and stylish action of gameplay mixed with deep stats, skills and RPG systems inspired by classic JRPGs. Show us how much style you can display!

Horizon To Crinoa: Have Faith in Radiance -Prototype-

Archery Showdown

Archery Showdown Test your aim in an epic duel until the last arrow. Grab your bow, adjust the string, and get ready to shoot! In this exciting 1v1 game, you will be thrown into a stunning arena where You and your opponent will compete in exciting archery duels. Overcome yourself in stunning environments, from mysterious forests to medieval dungeons and more.

Archery Showdown

I Wanna Maker

I Wanna Maker is a precision platformer with a robust level editor and online level sharing, based on the I Wanna Be The Guy fangames. Create complex levels using a variety of objects, a powerful event system, and customizable visuals. Explore online levels, take on challenge modes, and much more!

I Wanna Maker

Black Gunner Wukong: Prologue

Black Gunner Wukong is a TPS+ROGUE game in which players will play as Sun Wukongusing three heads, six arms, and six large weapons to lay waste to the US military base and rescue his master.

Black Gunner Wukong: Prologue

Cards and Castles 2

Trading cards come to life in this quirky tactical CCG. Build a deck to challenge your friends and rivals, and engage in glorious CARD BATTLES! Will you choose fearsome dragons or deadly squirrels?

Cards and Castles 2

Aliya’s Ascent

The Rise of Aliya is a story about a girl who mysteriously found herself in the middle of a ship heading to an unknown land.. He sets off on a journey into the world of the first Legions and encounters familiar faces as you unravel the tales that wove the tapestry of Bridgeworld. Every choice you make matters!

Aliya's Ascent

