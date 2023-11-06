A series of mistakes that you tend to make a lot in your Ultimate Team matches in EA Sports FC 24, and that you should avoid to improve your results.

Whether we are beginners or experienced players in EA Sports FC 24, it is clear that we make mistakes in our games, because if we didn’t make them, absolutely everyone would win.

And sometimes we only see the mistakes of others, but never our own, and it is time for us to be totally honest and recognize a series of mistakes that we usually make in most games. EA Sports FC 24.

By accepting and understanding why we make these mistakes, it will be easier for us not to repeat them, and this will be seen in better results in modalities such as Ultimate Team.

So we explain the bugs and errors that make you lose games in EA Sports FC 24 and that all types of users comment on.

6 mistakes and mistakes that make you lose games in EA Sports FC 24 and that even Pros make

Not managing rival pressure well

The problem is that we are too hasty when trying to take the ball from the opponent, and then we shoot towards the opponent’s goal.

This causes the rival to rush towards us again as soon as he recovers the ball, and can stay very close to our area to score a goal.

What is recommended when we are being attacked and we want to recover the ball, is that when we intercept it and get hold of it, instead of pulling forward, we must take two or three steps back, which will automatically cause the opposing team to retreat. and is further from your area.

Do not clear the ball with the X

Out of inertia, most of the time we clear the ball with X, but then it will be very easy for the opponent to recover it.

So it is better that you clear the ball with the circle which will allow your players to perform better in aerial duels and get the ball out even in difficult situations.

Defending short corners

This year it is showing that taking short corners causes many more goals to be scored, and obviously against us.

When the opponent takes a short corner, they have two players in superiority on the wing, and although the machine automatically takes one of our players towards them to exert pressure, it is easy for them to end up centering.

To adequately defend the opponent’s short corners, you must manually bring in a second player from those in the area to press and thus exert that numerical equality of two against two so that they cannot center the area.

Too many player changes

By this we mean that we usually use the L1 button a lot when changing the player closest to the ball.

Ideally, you should use R3 in the direction where the player you want to select is located so that everything is much more customizable and you do not leave the final decision to the machine.

Defending the cons of the corners

In general, when a corner is intercepted, we have many players in the area, and they can hunt us down on the counterattack.

It is recommended that as soon as we lose the ball after a corner in our favor, we take as many players towards our opposing field and forget about the ball a bit. Basically what we should do is accumulate players as quickly as possible in our field to defend the move.

Not choosing the best tactics

While it depends on how we play, pressure has been shown to be tremendously important in this edition of the game.

This is why you should always put “constant pressure” into the game tactics within the setup.

