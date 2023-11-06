Can you imagine Marvel superheroes being fans of Attack on Titan? The imminent premiere of the finale makes us reflect on that.

There are 6 Marvel superheroes who would watch Attack on Titan. In the enormity of fiction, where supernatural feats and ethical dilemmas converge, the superheroes of the House of Ideas emerge as icons of virtue and courage. However, even these titans of power and nobility could find fascination in the shadowy and monumental universe of Shingeki no Kyojin. In this literary conjecture, we explore six superheroes from the Marvelite pantheon whose heroic souls could feel an unusual connection to the drama and intrigue of this acclaimed Japanese animated series that is coming to an end.

1) Captain America

He Captain America, with his inflexible sense of justice and his willingness to sacrifice everything for the common good, would find in the confrontation against the titans a test of his own determination. The ethic of sacrifice that defines Captain America would resonate with the Attack on Titan characters’ constant fight for the survival and protection of humanity.

2) Iron Man, Marvel’s greatest genius

The genius and technology that characterize Tony Stark would encounter a monumental challenge in the world of the Titans. The ability to Iron Man to adapt and create innovative solutions could be crucial in the fight against these colossal threats. Stark engineering would find fertile ground in the constant need to develop new defense strategies. Of course, the Attack on Titan universe would be greatly improved if they had an ingenuity like his.

3) Thor would be a lover of Attack on Titan

For the God of Thunder, accustomed to facing colossal beings and divinities, the titans would be a new form of monumental adversary. The epic of Thor in the fight against mythological giants could find an echo in the desperate struggle of the characters of Attack on Titan against their imposing enemies.

4) Black Widow

Natasha Romanoff’s ability to move in the shadows and obtain crucial information would be invaluable in the world of Attack on Titan. In a plot where infiltration and obtaining secrets are essential for survival, Widow’s skill Negra would find an intriguing and dangerous playing field.

5) Hulk, Marvel’s biggest beast

The unstoppable force of Hulk, a force of nature itself, would find a formidable counterpart in the Titans. The titanic battle between the green giant and these colossal creatures would be a spectacle of epic proportions, challenging even the formidable power of the Hulk. Can you imagine a guy like that in the world of Attack on Titan? No, neither do we.

6) Doctor Strange would be a follower of Attack on Titan

For the Sorcerer Supreme, the Attack on Titan universe would offer a unique challenge in deploying his magic. The ability to Doctor Strange to manipulate reality and explore alternate dimensions would be an invaluable tool in the fight against the titans. His ability to confront the inexplicable and the unknown would find a playing field in the shadowy and mysterious world of anime.