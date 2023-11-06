loading…

To cover the very expensive costs of the Gaza war, Israel was forced to close several of its ministries. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israeli government has recommended six ministries to be closed due to rising costs for the Gaza war. Earlier this month, the financial newspaper Calcalist reported that Israel’s attack on Gaza would cost USD 51 billion or IDR 793 trillion.

Israeli Finance Ministry officials have recommended closing several ministries, including the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Anti-Semitism to reallocate funds to support Israeli aggression in the besieged Gaza Strip. This was first reported by the Jerusalem Post.

Israel’s far-right Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, is expected to bring amendments to the budget to the government next week for approval, and these are expected to include funding cuts to certain ministries. This occurred when the government’s legal advisor, Gali Baharav-Miara, decided that coalition funds unrelated to the war would be frozen.

The following are 6 ministries that will be closed so that the ministry’s budget is diverted to the Gaza war.

1. Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Anti-Semitism



The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Anti-Semitism is responsible for maintaining and strengthening relations between Israel and Jewish communities around the world.

“The decision has raised grave concerns among the global Jewish diaspora, who view the ministry as a vital link between them and the state of Israel,” the Jerusalem Post reported.

In fact, the Ministry of Diaspora is considered an important bridge between the Jewish state and the Jewish people in the diaspora, resulting in Jewish communities around the world expressing concern over the potential closure of the organization.

The Ministry of Diaspora’s efforts to combat antisemitism are currently considered very important, amidst the increasing antisemitism that has hit the whole world due to the Hamas war. Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza has affected Jewish communities in North America, Europe, South Africa, Australia, and especially in Western countries with large Muslim communities, such as France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

2. Ministry of Jerusalem or Quds Affairs



The Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage is sometimes a portfolio in the Israeli cabinet. It was first established under Yitzhak Shamir’s government on 27 November 1990, with Avraham Verdiger serving as deputy minister, although Avner Shaki had served as Minister without Portfolio responsible for Jerusalem Affairs since 1988. However, the post was abolished by the Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (who is also a portfolio holder) on December 31, 1992.

The ministry was revived in 2001 in the government of Ariel Sharon. In 2005 his role again became the responsibility of the Minister Without Portfolio. Between 2013 and 2015 combined with the Diaspora Affairs portfolio as Minister of Jerusalem and Diaspora Affairs.

3. Ministry of Heritage



