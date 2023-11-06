loading…

GAZA – When Palestinian prisoners were released last week, Israel imposed a ban on celebrations by their family members, as “an expression of joy”. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said it was “akin to supporting terrorism”.

Israel has described imprisoned Palestinians as “terrorists” and subjected many detainees to abuse.

Yet of the 300 Palestinian women and children Israel has identified for possible release as part of the humanitarian break between Israel and Hamas, nearly 80 percent have not even been formally charged.

How Does Israel Detain Thousands of Palestinians Without Trial? Here are 6 Israeli atrocities against thousands of Palestinian prisoners.

1. The majority of Palestinian prisoners are imprisoned without trial.



According to Al Jazeera, the majority of Palestinian prisoners were arrested through a quasi-judicial process known as administrative detention, in which Palestinians were initially imprisoned for six months. Their detention can then be extended repeatedly for indefinite periods without charge or trial.

Most Palestinians, including children, are tried in military courts and given lengthy sentences in what critics call sham military trials because in many cases, Palestinians lack lawyers and a fair legal process. In comparison, Israeli citizens are tried in civilian courts, highlighting a two-tiered justice system that discriminates against Palestinians.

Here’s a look at the treatment of Palestinian prisoners, how Israel uses administrative detention as a weapon, and why many Palestinians are forced to go through Israeli military courts.

2. There are also administrative detention



The majority of Palestinians – 233 of the 300 detainees – on Israel’s release list have not been formally charged and are being held as administrative prisoners. The majority of them are children. The youngest is 14 years old.

Nearly three-quarters of them come from the occupied West Bank, which has seen an increase in arrests since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza on October 7. The occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem had seen increased Israeli attacks this year, before the war.

The prisoner serving the longest sentence among the 300 detainees has been held for 102 months, or eight and a half years. The last detainee was arrested two months ago.