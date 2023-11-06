What does he have terror How much do we like it and hook it? This is a question that all of us, or almost all of us, have asked ourselves at some point when we have suffered a terrifying fear about something and insist on continuing to live similar experiences. Like picking at the scab on that wound you shouldn’t touch or scratching the bite your mother told you not to scratch.

Yes, there is something in it horror genre that engages and fascinates in equal parts. Some compare the experience to amusement parks and roller coasters. The pulse accelerates, the adrenaline skyrockets and our anxiety levels rise to very high levels. But, despite this self-inflicted and accepted suffering, we continue to insist.

There’s a lot horror movies and series Throughout the month they add their grain of sand to increase the legend of the genre in the audiovisual field. The latest examples have been Five Nights at Freddy’s in the cinema and The Fall of the House of Usher on Netflix. But the literary market is not far behind when it comes to appealing to the deepest fears of the human psyche.

For this reason, we are going to review some horror novels that any lover of the genre should read at least once in their life. And the same thing happens with those who repudiate terror for fear of fear or because they have other preferences. Of course, I leave out HP Lovecraft because it is the most obvious recommendation. Let’s be more original than all that, for Cthulhu’s sake!

So, here are the six horror books What you should write down in your agenda:

The Picture of Dorian Gray It Complete Stories We Have Always Lived in the Castle The Other The Fifth Son

The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde

Written by Oscar Wilde and considered one of the great classics of universal literature, The Portrait of Dorian Gray It is one of those horror stories that delves into the human condition and the darkest facets of our soul. And he does it with an immortal and captivating narrative, the hallmark of an indispensable author.

The history of The Portrait of Dorian Gray It stars the man who gives the novel its title. Through a mix between reality and fantasy, almost a precursor to magical realism, the book tells of a man’s obsession with staying forever young. Of course, at the cost of his own soul. Ultimately, life is governed by the principle of equivalent change.

It, de Stephen King

Work of Stephen King and one of the great horror classics, It It is one of those books that may distress the less frequent reader due to the thickness of its spine, but that captivates from beginning to end and is a perfect example of the type of author that the American writer is. Of course, an ideal option if you had Stephen King on your to-do list.

The history of It immerses us fully in Derry, a small, quiet town in Maine. However, that tranquility is a masquerade, because in Derry there lives a strange presence that appears as a terrifying clown that responds to the name of Pennywise, and that uses the greatest fears of human beings to nourish and feed itself.

Complete Stories by Edgar Allan Poe

Written by Edgar Allan Poe, Complete stories is a collection of short stories by the American author. Probably one of the best horror writers of all time and one of the best American writers in history. One of those authors that everyone recognizes, but also that everyone should have read.

The history of Complete stories It differs depending on the story, but all of them are based on the darkness of the human soul, the terrifying presences associated with our condition and a kind of existential depression intertwined with terror. Stop saying “Never again” and pick up Poe if you want to have a bad time with an indescribable writer.

We’ve Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson

Work by Shirley Jackson, We have always lived in the castle It is one of those horror stories that everyone likes to live. A sensory experience close to the audiovisual that will immerse you in a complex and labyrinthine narrative where the reader will have to unravel the truth… if he is really prepared to discover it.

The story of We have always lived in the castle tells the life of Mary Katherine Blackwood. Known as Merricat, she lives quietly in a huge mansion away from the rest. There she spends the hours with her beautiful older sister and her uncle Julian, an affable old man. Everything seems normal, but it is not true. There is a curse in that house.

Surprisingly, all members of the Blackwood family were poisoned on the spot. The curse that runs through the walls of the house seems to be linked to the family’s own family tree. Mystery and terror merge hand in hand with Shirley Jackson in a surprising and exciting novel.

The Other by Thomas Tryon

Written by Thomas Tryon, The other It is a horror novel that will stimulate even the most skeptical. It is contextualized in the summer of 1935, at the dawn of the Second World War and at the height of the rise of fascism. However, the sociopolitical context has little to do with it here, as the plot revolves around a bucolic town located in New England.

The history of The other part of the tragedy that plagues the Perry family. The patriarch died in a strange accident and little Russell, three quarters of the same. To make matters worse, the neighbor next door disappears overnight. Something strange is happening here. Someone must do something. And that’s where the bizarre Vining twins come in.

As a curiosity, The otherde Thomas Tryon, is the novel that inspired Stephen King to become a writer. A story of lights and shadows, a game of mirrors in which each reflection goes in a different direction and no one knows exactly what is happening. Entering this work is like getting lost in a foggy forest on Halloween night.

The Fifth Child, by Doris Lessing

Work by Doris Lessing, British author who won the Nobel Prize for Literature, The fifth son is an extraordinary work of horror about motherhood and the fear of fading into a terrifying and repulsive society. To give you an idea, it has been compared to 1984, George Orwell’s masterpiece that could also be on this list.

The history of The fifth son It is contextualized in England in the late 1960s. We meet David and Harriet Lovatt, an upper-middle class couple who have just had their fifth child. However, what seems like a cause for celebration turns into a nightmare, as Ben is a savage and brutal monster who is going to blow up their lives from within.

These are six horror novels that I recommend to all those who wish to venture into the genre from the literary plot and want to discover great stories of fear and mystery, of exploration of the human psyche and soul, of terrifying consequences. Do you want to recommend any? Don’t forget to leave a comment with your contribution!