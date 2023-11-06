loading…

Indonesia’s solidarity action for Palestine at Monas, Jakarta, 5 November 2023. There have been 6 historic diplomatic efforts to realize a 2-state Israeli-Palestinian solution, but none have produced results. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Since Country Israel founded in 1948, marked by the tragedy of massacres and the expulsion of Palestinians from their land, there have been a number of diplomatic efforts to realize a two-state solution.

However, to this day these various diplomatic efforts have failed to produce results.

In fact, Israel stands as a strong country but is almost never safe. Meanwhile, Palestine has not yet been established as a completely independent state – it wants to have territorial boundaries like those in 1967 and East Jerusalem as its capital.

6 Historic Diplomatic Efforts to Realize a 2-State Israel-Palestine Solution

1. Oslo Accords (1993 and 1995)

The Oslo Accords are a series of agreements signed between the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Israel.

It includes stages towards Palestinian autonomy in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with the ultimate goal of achieving a permanent settlement, including the possibility of a two-state solution.

This agreement collapsed and an Israeli-Palestinian two-state solution did not materialize.

2. Camp David Summit (2000)

Although it did not result in an agreement, the meeting at Camp David between Palestinian Leader Yasser Arafat and Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak tried to resolve the final status of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The Camp David Summit is also part of diplomatic efforts to realize an Israeli-Palestinian two-state solution. However, these efforts did not produce results.

3. Arab Initiative for Peace (2002)

The Arab League put forward a peace initiative offering full recognition and normalization of relations with Israel. The condition is that Israel must completely withdraw from the occupied Palestinian territories and achieve a just settlement for Palestinian refugees.

This initiative from the Arab League is also part of diplomatic efforts to realize an Israeli-Palestinian two-state solution.