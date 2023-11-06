loading…

The Palestinian Authority does not support Hamas in its war against Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Palestinian Authority (PA) is the government body that oversees the West Bank occupied by Israel since the mid-90s. Its creation was supposed to pave the way to an independent Palestinian state, but it is currently considered to have no real power and operates under Israeli military control.

The PA is dominated by Fatah, a secular political party founded by members of the Palestinian diaspora following the 1948 Nakba, or “Catastrophe.” Fatah is also the driving force of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), an umbrella organization consisting of several political parties, which claims to represent the Palestinian people throughout the world.

Here are 6 facts about the Palestinian Authority.

1. Oslo Agreement Products



Photo/Reuters

According to Al Jazeera, the Palestinian Authority (PA) was founded in the mid-90s as a temporary governing body that would pave the way for the formation of an independent Palestinian state according to the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

This was a product of the Oslo Agreement between the Israeli government and the PLO – then led by Yasser Arafat. Today, those agreements are in tatters, with Israel expanding its settlements and bypassing roads in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in a de facto annexation of territory that should be part of a Palestinian state. The last round of negotiations failed in 2014.

2. Not Democratic



Photo/Reuters

The PA has an elected president and a unicameral legislative council (parliament) called the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC). However, there have been no presidential elections since incumbent Mahmoud Abbas was elected in 2005, and no parliamentary elections since 2006. The PLC has not met since 2007, when Abbas’ Fatah broke away from rival group Hamas after a short civil war. Abbas has ruled by decree since then.

When his four-year term ended in 2009, Hamas declared Abbas illegitimate. Abbas has argued that he should remain in office for another year, so that presidential and parliamentary elections can be held at the same time. To this day, he is still in office.

3. Controlled by Mahmoud Abbas



Photo/Reuters

Abbas, now 87, replaced arch rival Yasser Arafat as PA president. Still mourning Arafat’s death, Palestinians continue to praise Abbas, also called Abu Mazen, as a reformer who will bring peace.

Abbas’ arrival was also welcomed by Israel and Western countries, who see him as the best guarantor of stability in the region. In contrast to Arafat, Abbas criticized violence during the second Intifada.

However, according to some parties, Abbas’ victory was only a blow, coupled with alleged restrictions on the movements of rival candidates and extensive broadcast coverage.