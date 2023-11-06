loading…

CAIRO – Alexandria is not only the second largest city in Egypt. The city is a historical city that is often visited by tourists. However, Alexandria was also a political city where social and cultural upheavals often occurred in the city.

Here are 6 facts about the city of Alexandria that always tempt the world.

1. Founded by Alexander the Great



But although the man named many cities after him (Kandahar in Afghanistan and Khujand in Tajikistan were originally named in his honor), today, there is only one city of Alexandria.

Alexander the Great never saw the city he dreamed of and named after him nearly two and a half millennia ago.

He was there to map it, using grains of barley in his stories, only to leave and continue his conquest, before dying at the age of 32 in Babylon, more than 1,300 km (800 miles) from Alexandria.

He may be dead, but his city is not.

2. Once a rival of Rome



According to Al Jazeera, Alexandria, as the bride of the sea is called in Arabic today because of its location in the Mediterranean, is often overlooked when discussing the largest cities in the world. The importance of the city – once a rival of Rome – is forgotten, but it takes the reader on a riveting journey through the city’s history, its stories and its tragedies.

We will meet the rulers of this city – including in the ninth century when it was controlled by pirates from Spain – and all the inhabitants who made this city their home, including Greeks, Egyptians, Jews, Arabs, Turks, French, British, and Italians.

Archaeologists speak during a tour by Ministry of Antiquities officials at the Kom El-Shoukafa catacombs in Alexandria, Egypt, March 3, 2019.

Alexandria represents Alexander the Great. Both became bywords for cosmopolitanism: Alexandria in its diverse population and identity, Alexander in its influence on three continents.

3. Has Many Myths



There are some interesting links. Legend has it that Helen of Troy was taken to what is now Alexandria. The Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem is modeled after the golden dome in the Egyptian city. Venice named its St. Mark’s Basilica after a saint whose body was stolen by Venetian merchants from Alexandria. And Zionism, the Arab League, and Egypt’s 2011 revolution all have ties to the city.