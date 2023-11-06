loading…

Israel’s ambition to eliminate Hamas is an impossible war. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – On November 21, the US, Qatar and Egypt achieved the first major diplomatic breakthrough in the 2023 Gaza war. They brokered an agreement that would guarantee the release of 50 Israeli hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners and facilitate a four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The agreement also allows hundreds of trucks filled with food, medicine and fuel supplies to reach the besieged Gaza Strip.

This agreement, while promising, is unlikely to result in lasting peace. When the Israeli cabinet ratified the agreement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, “We are at war, and we will continue the war. We will continue until we achieve all our goals.”

Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition partners emphasized even more the need for Israel to continue the war. Israeli National Security Minister and Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) leader Itamar Ben-Gvir warned that a deal to free the hostages would be a “disaster” and compared it to the release of Israeli soldier Gilat Shalit.

Shalit was released from Hamas custody in 2011 in exchange for 1,027 Palestinian prisoners, including Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar.

But does Israel have the path to victory that Netanyahu wants? “Six weeks after the Gaza war, which has resulted in the deaths of at least 14,500 Palestinians, Netanyahu faces a long struggle to completely defeat Hamas and save his tarnished political legacy,”

Even if Israel succeeds in killing the key commanders of the al-Qassam Brigades, a rapid transition to Palestinian self-rule is far from a reality and there will be a costly Israeli occupation of Gaza.

Here are 6 facts that show Israel’s difficult path to military victory over Hamas.

1. Surround Hamas Bases and Divide the Gaza Strip in Two



Photo/Reuters

After Israeli ground operations intensified on October 27, the Israeli army aimed to encircle the Hamas stronghold by dividing the Gaza Strip in two. The Israeli military invaded the enclave via Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza and Bureij in central Gaza, which are routes Israel has used during previous attacks on Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

“Israel’s military strategy has achieved some initial success. They managed to quickly encircle Gaza City, which is protected by the bifurcation of the Gaza Strip,” said Samuel Ramani, a Middle East researcher at Oxford University, as reported by The New Arab.