Can you imagine DC Comics superheroes watching Attack on Titan? That could happen. And there are six characters who take the cake.

There are 6 DC Comics superheroes who would watch Attack on Titan. Within the pantheon of superheroes from the publisher of Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman and company, the curious conjecture arises as to how the defenders of Gotham and Metropolis would respond to an anime like this. Therefore, it is time to explore which characters would enjoy the story of Eren, Mikasa and Armin that has finally reached its conclusion and has raised great passions for years. Take note of all of them!

1) Batman

The Dark Knight, known for his cunning and meticulous planning, would face an unprecedented challenge in the world of the Titans. His ability to analyze situations and develop strategies would be crucial in the fight against these gigantic creatures. Batman, accustomed to facing darkness and the unknown, would find a formidable enemy in the titans. You would certainly find Attack on Titan a fascinating anime to watch and enjoy.

2) Superman, the great hero of DC Comics

The Man of Steel, with his immense strength and endurance, would find himself immersed in a battle of epic proportions against the titans. His ability to face colossal challenges would find a new level of testing in the fight against these imposing creatures. Superman, accustomed to protecting the world from unimaginable threats, would find a unique adversity in the titans. And it would also be very stimulating to be able to enjoy watching Attack on Titan.

3) Wonder Woman would really enjoy Attack on Titan

The Princess of the Amazons, gifted with bravery and exceptional abilities, would face a challenge that challenges even her understanding of the world. Her determination and her combat skills would be essential in fighting the monsters of Attack on Titan. Wonder Womanaccustomed to facing mythological enemies, would find in these creatures a manifestation of the ancient and defiant nature of the world.

4) The Flash

The Scarlet Speedster, known for his incredible speed and superhuman reflexes, would find himself in an environment where speed and agility would be crucial to survival. His ability to react with instant speed would be an invaluable asset in the fight against Attack on Titan’s villains. The Flashaccustomed to moving at a speed that defies human perception, would find in this world an opportunity to demonstrate his unique ability.

5) Aquaman, the king of the seas from DC Comics

Warner Bros. Pictures

The King of Atlantis, whose connection to the marine kingdom grants him exceptional strength and endurance, would face a challenging environment in the world of the Titans. His ability to control and communicate with sea creatures could be a crucial tool in the fight against these gigantic threats. Aquaman, accustomed to dominating the oceans, would find in this new environment a challenge that tests his unique ability. But he would have a great time with Attack on Titan.

6) Green Lantern would be a fan of Attack on Titan

The ring bearer, able to manifest his thoughts into tangible forms, would find himself in a scenario where his imagination and determination would be crucial. But can you imagine it in Attack on Titan? His ability to create energy constructs could be an invaluable asset in the fight against the titans. Green Lanternaccustomed to facing intergalactic threats, would find in this world an opportunity to demonstrate the extent of his will.

Of course, the heroes of DC Comics face a challenge that transcends the borders of their own universe. The fight against Attack on Titan villains It becomes an epic test of their skills and virtues, pushing them to the limits of their bravery and determination.