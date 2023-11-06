New video from Cinema Curiosities about a film that marked the career of Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Although the actor Jean-Claude Van Damme was chosen as inspiration to create the character of Johnny Cage in the Mortal Kombat video game, that was not the live-action film in which he participated, because although at the time he was offered the paper, the Belgian finally chose to star Street Fighter: The Last Battle.

A decision that ultimately did not seem so good, especially because The film was a disaster, not only because of the lack of budget by the studio or a dull script, but also by everything that happened behind the cameras, especially everything that had to do with Van Damme.

And at that time, The actor was at the peak of his career, which led him to enter a spiral of drugs and addictions. which found their maximum expression during the filming of Street Fighter: The Last Battle. A very different situation from the one that the actor Raul Julia found himself in, which was his last appearance on the big screen.

Well, as the director of the film, Steven E. de Souza, would confess, Julia announced before filming that he was ill with terminal cancer. that would end up taking his life a few months before the premiere of Street Fighter: The Last Battleto. A film to which we pay our particular tribute with this video of Cinema Curiosities.

It was the first, but not the last

Although in 1994 it seemed almost a novelty to adapt video games to cinemathe tape Street Fighter: The Last Battle It has not been the last to take a hit with critics, although not so much with the box office. Well, after it there have been other films and adaptations of the Street Fighter video game and there surely will be.

But if you are one of those who like the classics, don’t miss this video of 6 Curiosities of Street Fighter: The Last Battle.