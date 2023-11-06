We remember PS2 by collecting a series of curiosities, surprising facts that you may not know and other anecdotes about a console that is already an icon of video games.

After having paid tribute to Mega Drive, Dreamcast, Master System, Atari 2600 or Atari Jaguar, it is the turn of a colossus of the video game world. Today we have to talk about the best-selling console in history so far: PlayStation 2.

With more than 1.5 billion games sold, more than 155 million units distributed and with a DVD that was the perfect excuse to convince many parents that this console was worth it, today we see 6 interesting facts about PS2.

6 curiosities about the great PS2

Although many years have passed, PS2 allowed you to watch movies and series on Netflix. Yes, as you read, the streaming platform allowed access to its catalog via a CD and an Internet connection. Of course, the service was only developed in Brazil and under a quality of 480p.

But image quality was one of the PS2’s strong points, as some games were able to take advantage of a Interlaced resolution up to 1080i. A marvel for the time. Some of them were Gran Turismo 4, Valkyrie Profile 2 or even a Jackass game…

Did you know that the design of PS2 was based on the Falcon030 Mirabox, an Atari prototype that was discarded at the time. SEGA even made a specific controller for PS2 at the time… a real gem for collectors.

And it’s time to talk about the towers, the famous towers that appeared when starting the console. What were they? Well, saved files of our games. The more towers, the more games that appeared and the higher the towers, the more we had played that specific title.

What was the last PS2 game? Given the popularity of the console, it continued to receive releases until 2013. The last one was PES 2014… At that time there was already PS4. Some resisted the generational change.

If you want to know the latest curiosity, don’t miss the video, because it is worth it. As always, if you want to know more about great video games instead of consoles, here we leave you more important curiosities about: METAL GEAR SOLID – SILENT HILL, GOD OF WAR for PS2 and STREET FIGHTER 2, MONKEY ISLAND, GOLDEN AX or DEAD SPACE .

You can also take a look at 6 curiosities about Mega Man, Capcom’s robotic myth, 6 curiosities about Mass Effect, BioWare’s great role-playing work, or 6 curiosities about The Legend of Zelda. What are your favorite PS2 games?