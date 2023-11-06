Do you like bloody anime full of violence? Well then these six television series are going to interest you a lot.

There are 6 bloody animes that will leave you cold. The anime industry, with its ability to explore complex narratives and raw emotions, encompasses a wide range of genres that challenge conventional perceptions of animated entertainment. Among these works, we find those that, with their graphic representation and viscerality, have left viewers with a feeling of chill and amazement. Let’s review which are the bloodiest and the best!

1) Elfen Lied

Considered a masterpiece for its dark and visceral narrative, Elfen Lied immerses himself in a world where beings called “Diclonius” with supernatural powers are victims of cruelty and persecution. Blood flows abundantly in this series, not only as a visual element, but as a symbol of the brutality and suffering that the characters face. The story of Elfen Lied is heartbreaking and evocative, leading viewers to reflect on cruelty and compassion in a ruthless world. One of those bloody animes that will amaze you.

2) Hellsing Ultimate

Hellsing Ultimate tells the story of Alucard, a vampire who works for the Hellsing Organization, fighting supernatural creatures. This series is characterized by its raw and graphic representation of violence, where blood and action are intertwined in a frenetic dance. The story of this work is frenetic and electrifying, enveloping viewers in a world of chaos and darkness. One of the most amazing bloody animes you will ever see.

3) Attack on Titan is one of the best bloody anime

Yes ok Attack on Titan Known for its epic and complex plot, it is also noted for its shocking depiction of violence and blood in humanity’s fight against man-eating giants. The series presents graphic scenes that impact with their rawness and realism. The story of Attack on Titan is visceral and heartbreaking, generating intense emotions and questions about human nature in desperate times. One of the bloody animes that has had the most media impact during the last decade. And it just ended now!

4) Tokyo Ghoul

Tokyo Ghoul It immerses us in a world where beings called “ghouls” feed on human flesh. The series is filled with graphic violence and bloody fights, showing the moral dilemma of its protagonist, Ken Kaneki, caught between two worlds. The story of this work is disturbing and moving, weaving an emotional tapestry that oscillates between tragedy and brutality. One of the most moving bloody animes that the Japanese animation industry has given us.

5) Another

Another immerses itself in a mystery and horror plot surrounding a curse in a high school. The series features graphic scenes of violent and bloody deaths, conveying a constant sense of horror. The story of Another is disturbing and disturbing. And it immerses viewers in an oppressive and chilling atmosphere. But it is one of the most amazing bloody animes out there.

6) Corpse Party: Tortured Souls is one of the most brutal bloody anime in the industry

Based on a horror video game, Corpse Party: Tortured Souls explores a macabre setting where students fight to survive in a cursed school. The series delves into brutality and extreme violence, showing explicit scenes of gore and blood. The story of this work is intense and distressing, immersing viewers in a world of despair and agony. But Corpse Party: Tortured Souls is one of the most brutal bloody animes that the Japanese animated industry has ever produced. One of those television series that will leave you stuck in your seat. And with eyes open.