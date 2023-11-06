loading…

Palestinians flee to the southern area on Jalan Salahudin, Bureij, Gaza Strip, 10 November 2023. Photo/AP

CAIRO – To date, Israel’s brutal attacks on the Gaza Strip have killed more than 11,000 Palestinians. Not only that, currently thousands of patients and refugees in a number of hospitals in the Gaza Strip continue to be attacked and surrounded by Israeli troops. Their lives could easily be lost.

Until now, Arab countries and the world have only criticized and condemned Israel’s atrocities in Gaza.

However, not a single Arab country or other country in the world dares to impose real sanctions on Israel.

So, then what is the reason why Arab countries do not dare to implement sanctions against Israel which continues to attack Palestinians? Following are some of the causal factors.

1. Political Factors

Arab countries have a complex relationship with Israel. Some countries, such as Egypt and Jordan, have established diplomatic relations with Israel, while other countries, such as Syria and Lebanon, still consider Israel an enemy.

Many Arab countries that have diplomatic relations with Israel are concerned that imposing sanctions will damage those relations. These diplomatic relations were achieved after long and difficult negotiations.

Arab countries that do not have diplomatic relations with Israel also worry that implementing sanctions will trigger a military conflict with Israel.

Israel is a militarily powerful country, and Arab countries fear that they will not be able to oppose Israel in a military conflict.

2. Economic Factors

Israel is an economically strong country. The country has extensive trade relations with Arab countries. Arab countries are worried that implementing sanctions will harm their own economies.

Israel is one of the largest trading partners for several Arab countries, such as Egypt and Jordan. These Arab countries are concerned that the implementation of sanctions will lead to an increase in the prices of imported goods, which will harm their consumers and businesses.