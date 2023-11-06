loading…

Iron Dome is a weapon that Israel has sold to various countries in the world. Photo/REUTERS

SINGAPORE – Israel is one of the largest arms exporters in the world. This country has sold weapons to more than 90 countries, including in Asia.

Israel’s arms sales to Asian countries are one of the reasons why these countries have a special closeness to the Zionist regime.

List of Asian Countries Buying Israeli Arms

The following is a list of countries in Asia that have purchased weapons from Israel.

1. India

India is Israel’s largest arms buyer in Asia. India has purchased various types of weapons from Israel, including air defense systems, missiles and combat vehicles.

In 2022, India and Israel signed a $2 billion deal for the sale of a package of advanced weapons and intelligence equipment.

Here are some examples of weapons that India has purchased from Israel: Iron Dome air defense system, Spike anti-tank missiles, Heron unmanned vehicles, Kfir fighter aircraft, Sa’ar 5 warships.

The Iron Dome air defense system is an advanced air defense system that can be used to shoot down ballistic missiles, rockets and artillery. This system has proven effective in protecting Israel from Hamas and Hezbollah missile attacks.

The Spike anti-tank missile is an advanced anti-tank missile that can be used to destroy tanks and other armored vehicles. This missile has a long range and high accuracy.

2. Singapore

Singapore has purchased various types of weapons from Israel, including air defense systems, missiles and unmanned vehicles.