Did you like the Wednesday Addams series on Netflix? Well then you are obliged to watch these six animes, which are also fabulous.

There are 6 animes very similar to the Wednesday series. In the entertainment universe, there is an enduring fascination with the macabre and the strange. And that is perfectly personified by the Addams Family franchise. Its unique combination of gothic melancholy and dark humor has left an indelible mark on popular culture. It’s no surprise that the Netflix television series, starring Jenna Ortega and directed by Tim Burton, has been such a hit among young people and adults. So, if you liked it, take note of these animes that we suggest.

1) Overlord

In the world of Yggdrasil, a virtual reality game, the character Momonga finds himself trapped when the game is closed. However, Momonga is not like the other players, as he has become a powerful and dark being. Like Wednesday, anime the Overlord explores themes of acceptance and the allure of the strange. Momonga’s melancholy is reminiscent of the Addams’ peculiar aura.

2) The Promised Neverland

In a seemingly idyllic orphanage, the children live a quiet life, but everything changes when they discover the dark truth behind their situation. Like Wednesday, anime de The Promised Neverland plays with the duality between what seems normal and what is sinister. The combination of innocence and melancholy in The Promised Neverland resonates with the unique dynamic of the Addams.

3) Mononoke is similar to Wednesday

This series follows a wandering Exorcist as he faces evil spirits known as Mononoke. The unique aesthetic and focus on the supernatural captures the essence of the dark charm that defines the Addams. As in Wednesday, the protagonist of the anime de Mononoke It delves into the inexplicable and the unknown.

4) Dorohedoro

In the dystopian world of Dorohedoro, magic and brutality intertwine in a narrative that oscillates between the grotesque and the fascinating. The aesthetic and dark tone of the series share similarities with the quirky world of Wednesday Addams. He anime by Dorohedoro finds beauty in decay and celebrates what others might consider disturbing.

5) Soul Eater

At the Weapons and Meisters Vocational School, students seek to hone their skills in fighting malevolent beings. The series incorporates elements of horror and black humor, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of the essence of the Addams. The combination of the macabre and the humorous is a distinctive characteristic of both the anime de Soul Eater like the Wednesday series on Netflix.

6) Serial Experiments Lain resembles Wednesday

This cult series explores the connection between reality and the digital world in an intriguing and often disturbing way. As in Wednesday, the series challenges conventions and plays with the perception of what is normal and what is strange. The feeling of bewilderment and the exploration of the unknown in the Serial Experiments Lain anime resonates with the unique aesthetic of the Addams.