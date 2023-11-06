Ridley Scott is about to release Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon in theaters. And it’s time to know what animes you would like!

There are 6 animes that Ridley Scott would fall in love with. The director of Napoleon, the film starring Joaquin Phoenix that hits theaters next Friday, November 24, is famous for his ability to create highly captivating visual worlds and deep narratives. Although his personal anime preferences have not been disclosed, there are a selection of Japanese animated series and films that might captivate his attention. Because? Well, basically, because of its narrative complexity and its impressive visual design. That’s what we’re going to go over here!

1) Akira (1988)

This film, directed by Katsuhiro Otomo, is a masterpiece of Japanese animation that has captivated audiences around the world. With a futuristic narrative and visually stunning animation, Akira presents a dystopian society and addresses complex themes such as power, corruption and identity. The depth of its plot and its innovative aesthetic could resonate with Ridley Scott’s visual sensibility.

2) Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex (2002)

This anime series, based on the manga by Masamune Shirow, explores themes of identity, artificial intelligence, and ethics in a cyberpunk future. Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex is known for its sophisticated narrative and intricate visual design, elements that could attract the attention of the director, known for his fascination with technology and ethical dilemmas. Of course, he would love Ridley Scott. Or, at the very least, he will catch her attention and make her reflect and philosophize.

3) Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995) would like Ridley Scott

This anime is an emotional and psychological journey that follows the story of teenagers piloting giant mechas to defend humanity. Beyond its superficial appearance, Neon Genesis Evangelion It delves into the psychology of its characters and addresses existential and philosophical themes. The emotional complexity and its treatment of deep themes could capture the interest of Ridley Scott.

4) Cowboy Bebop (1998)

This series is a fusion of science fiction, film noir and space western, which follows a group of bounty hunters through the solar system. With an episodic narrative but connected by a central thread, Cowboy Bebop is known for its fluid animation, unique style, and mature themes, elements that could resonate with the eclectic and visually rich storytelling that Ridley Scott often appreciates.

5) Paprika, Dream Detective (2006)

This film directed by Satoshi Kon delves into the world of dreams and reality, exploring the border between the two. With stunning animation and an immersive psychological plot, Paprika, dream detective challenges the viewer’s perception and presents an innovative story that could appeal to the director known for his visually innovative approach. An anime that Ridley Scott would love if he gave it a chance. Of course, it is a film that does not leave anyone indifferent.

6) Princess Mononoke (1997) would make Ridley Scott fall in love with her

This Studio Ghibli film, directed by Hayao Miyazaki, is a visual spectacle that explores the relationship between humanity and nature. With its focus on ecology and its nuanced narrative, Princess Mononoke is an example of visually stunning storytelling that could captivate Ridley Scott’s interest for its thematic depth and visual aesthetic.

These animes, each one in its own way, are outstanding examples of rich and complex visual narratives that could appeal to director Ridley Scott. Although his personal preferences may vary, these animes stand out for their narrative depth, complex themes, and impressive visual design, elements that have been characteristic of Scott’s works throughout his film career.