Can you imagine Napoleon Bonaparte watching anime? Well, there are a few Japanese animated series that the Gran Corso would enjoy now.

There are 6 animes that Napoleon would watch if he lived in 2023. Although the French emperor lived in an era before the rise of modern anime, his fascination with military strategies and keen perception of leadership could lead him to appreciate animes with historical themes, strategic narratives, and complex power relationships. Now that Ridley Scott is about to release the film about the Great Corso with Joaquin Phoenix as the protagonist… Let’s play fiction with this matter!

1) Legends of the Galactic Heroes

This epic anime presents an expansive narrative about political conflicts and military strategies in the distant future. With a plot focused on the rivalry between two brilliant commanders, Legends of the Galactic Heroes explores themes of leadership, politics, and war, elements that might capture Napoleon’s interest due to its focus on military tactics and intricate power strategies.

2) Kingdom

This anime delves into the conflicts and war strategies in ancient China, following a slave boy who aspires to become a great general. With his focus on battles, political alliances, and self-improvement, Kingdom offers an exciting narrative that could appeal to Napoleon for its focus on military strategy and the rise to power.

3) Vinland Saga would make Napoleon fall in love

This series delves into the history of the Vikings and their war conflicts, exploring themes of leadership, loyalty and the search for peace in an environment of constant war. The depiction of tactical strategies and the struggle for power could resonate with Napoleon’s penchant for military history and political conflict. Of course, Vinland Saga It would be an ideal option for the Gran Corso.

4) Attack on Titan

Despite its focus on a fictional world, this anime addresses humanity’s fight against enormous beings known as Titans. With its narrative of survival, political intrigue and military strategies, Attack on Titan presents an apocalyptic scenario that might intrigue Napoleon. The reason? Simply put, his focus is on survival in times of crisis.

5) The Heroic Legend of Arslan

This series follows the story of an exiled prince who seeks to reclaim his kingdom, facing political and military challenges. With his focus on diplomacy, military strategy and the struggle for power, The Heroic Legend of Arslan might appeal to someone like Napoleon, interested in the tactics of leadership and conquest.

6) Code Geass would be an anime highly appreciated by Napoleon

This anime combines elements of science fiction and politics in a story that revolves around a student with the power to grant absolute orders to those around him. With its exploration of political manipulation and war strategies, Code Geass could captivate Napoleon. Because? Basically, because of his focus on strategic ingenuity and influencing power decisions.

These animes, although belonging to different periods and contexts, share narrative and thematic elements that could resonate with Napoleon’s fascination with strategy, power and politics. Although the emperor’s appreciation of these anime would be purely speculative, his themes could capture his attention because of his focus. Above all, because of his focus on challenges. But also in the leadership dilemmas that interested him so much.