Mikasa Ackerman, the protagonist of Attack on Titan, is one of the most iconic characters in the world of anime. Who looks like her?

There are 6 anime characters identical to Mikasa from Attack on Titan. In the Japanese animation industry, there are characters that transcend the small screen and become icons of strength and determination. Of course, the protagonist of Shingeki no Kyojin embodies resilience and fierce protection of those she loves. But are there characters who look like her? Do these types of heroines exist in other Japanese animated series? That’s what we’re going to explore next.

1. Erza Escarlet (Fairy Tail)

In the wizard’s guild, Erza Scarlet de Fairy Tail emerges as a beacon of strength and determination. As with our heroine, Erza carries a past marked by adversity and loss, and uses her power to protect those she considers her family. Her ability to face seemingly insurmountable challenges resonates with Mikasa’s unyielding bravery in Attack on Titan.

2. Revy (Black Lagoon) looks like the heroine of Attack on Titan

Revy de Black Lagoon, the relentless gunslinger of the Seas of Southeast Asia, embodies a different form of fierce determination. Like Mikasa in Attack on Titan, Revy has forged her strength in a hostile and ruthless world. Her ability to confront dangerous situations with boldness and aggression reflects the titanic heroine’s unbreakable nature.

3. Saber (Fate/Zero) resembles Mikasa

The legendary Queen Arturia, known as Lore in Fate/Zero, personifies nobility and determination in the search for the Holy Grail. Like Mikasa in Attack on Titan, Saber is a natural leader, willing to sacrifice herself for the well-being of her loved ones. Her unwavering determination and sense of duty resonate with our Titan world heroine’s devotion to Eren.

4. Clare (Claymore)

Clare de Claymore, a half-human, half-Yoma warrior, fights against demonic creatures that threaten humanity. Like Mikasa in Attack on Titan, Clare carries a heavy emotional burden and seeks revenge with relentless determination. Her ability to confront powerful enemies with bravery and cunning is very reminiscent of a character, right?

5. Akane Tsunemori (Psycho-Pass) is very similar to the protagonist of Attack on Titan

In a dystopian world where justice is dictated by the Sibyl system, Akane Tsunemori de Psycho-Pass emerges as a force of equity and righteousness. Like Mikasa in Attack on Titan, Akane faces morally complex situations with unwavering determination and a devotion to her principles. His bravery to challenge established norms is emblematic.

6. Motoko Kusanagi (Ghost in the Shell) es parecida a Mikasa

The Mayor Motoko Kusanagi de Ghost in the Shell, a cyborg from Public Safety Section 9, embodies the fusion of humanity and technology in a cyberpunk future. Like Mikasa in Attack on Titan, Motoko faces challenges that transcend ordinary human capabilities, and she does so with relentless determination. Her ability to adapt and overcome obstacles is legendary.

In all these anime characters, We see glimpses of the resilience and determination that define Mikasa Ackerman in Attack on Titan. Through their struggles, sacrifices, and bravery to face the unknown, these characters embody the lineage of strength that has captivated anime fans around the world. As with the heroine of the Titans animated series that has just come to an end, these characters remind us that true strength lies in the will to protect and the courage to face any challenge that arises.