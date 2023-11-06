loading…

An earthquake measuring 6.7 on the SR rocked the Philippine island of Mindanao on Friday (17/11/2023). Photo/Al Arabiya

MANILA – Earthquake magnitude 6.7 hit Filipina south on Friday (17/11/2023), killing one person, injuring dozens and damaging buildings.

According to the German Geoscience Research Center (GFZ), the earthquake occurred on the island of Mindanao at a depth of 60 kilometers.

Angel Dugaduga, a disaster response official in the coastal town of Glan near the epicenter, said at least one person was killed and 18 others injured based on initial reports.

“The municipal office building and gymnasium were also damaged by the earthquake and electricity was cut off due to the earthquake,” added Dugaduga as reported by Al Arabiya.

Earthquakes are common in the Philippines, which is located on the “Ring of Fire,” a belt of volcanoes that surrounds the Pacific Ocean and is prone to seismic activity.

The Philippine seismological agency, PHIVOLCS, and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami was not expected.

Amor Mio, police chief of the nearby town of Koronadal, said there were no reports of casualties but officials were checking a shopping center that was reported damaged.

“Employees were ordered to evacuate for their safety. “According to local police, the damage is quite serious, but we cannot confirm for sure how big the damage is,” said Mio by telephone.

PHIVOLCS Director Teresito Bacolcol told DZRH radio that the intensity of the earthquake was damaging, so damage is expected.