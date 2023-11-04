loading…

Hezbollah prefers to exercise restraint in the Gaza war. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hezbollah announced on Friday that one of its fighters lost his life in clashes with Israeli soldiers on Lebanon’s southern border.

The group did not reveal further details about the circumstances surrounding the member’s death.

This increases the death toll of members of the militant group to 56 people since October 7.

Israel continues to attack border villages and towns.

Lebanese officials reported stalling a solar energy project in the town of Tire Harfa, which supplies electricity to public water wells.

Tensions flared along the border between Israel and Lebanon, with gunfire exchanged between Israeli troops and Hezbollah amid Israeli military attacks on the Gaza Strip.

The border clashes were the deadliest since Hezbollah and Israel fought a full-scale war in 2006, when the Lebanese group attacked major Israeli cities with rockets, causing significant damage.

More than 1,000 Lebanese died in the war, while much of southern Lebanon – where Hezbollah is based – was destroyed by Israeli attacks.

According to Al Monitor, after the operation “Al-Aqsa Storm,” in which Hamas killed around 1,400 Israelis and foreigners and kidnapped more than 200 others, Hezbollah stated that it would not be a bystander when Israel began its response.

While addressing a rally in Beirut, the head of the movement’s executive committee, Hashem Safiedine, underlined that Hezbollah is not a neutral party in the ongoing hostilities. The Shiite movement also launched cross-border attacks on Israeli military positions in the disputed Shebaa Farms area, describing the operation as an act of solidarity with Palestinians.