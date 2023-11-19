The negotiators, who spent a week in these talks in the Kenyan capital, have until the end of next year to conclude a treaty to limit the use of plastic, which leaves about 400 million tons of waste annually.

Environmental group Greenpeace said a successful treaty would require the United States and the European Union to show greater leadership than they are showing now.

“The harsh truth is that the talks failed to achieve their primary goal, which was to issue a mandate to prepare a preliminary draft of a treaty text,” said Graham Forbes, head of the Greenpeace delegation.

Two more rounds of talks are scheduled to be held next year in an effort to finalize the treaty.

Participants said that a proposal to hold an additional session before the next round in Canada was not successful in the final plenary session.

Bethany Carne Almerut, an environmental toxicologist at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, who participated in the talks, said the world faces a major challenge.

“Plastic is linked to climate change, biodiversity loss, and other major threats and crises that we humans face on this planet,” she added.

Recycling less than 10%

Stuart Harris, spokesman for the International Council of Chemicals Association, an industry body that advocates measures such as reusing plastic containers rather than imposing limits on production, said the Nairobi talks presented good ideas.

A proposal from Switzerland and Uruguay for further discussions on reducing harmful polymers and chemicals of concern was supported by more than 100 member states.

But some participants were disappointed by what they described as the failure to chart a clear path leading to an effective agreement.

The United Nations Environment Program says that less than 10 percent of plastic waste is recycled, while the International Union for Conservation of Nature says that at least 14 million tons end up in the oceans annually.