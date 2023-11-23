Don’t think twice, the Hisense 50A6K is brutal and has a great discount.

The Hisense 50A6K supports HDR10+

If you are looking for a new television and don’t know which one to choose, then you may be interested in the Hisense 50A6K, a 50-inch Smart TV that has a price that Will not leave you indifferent. By the way, we are talking about 2023 model. As a preview, we will say that it is one of the best televisions that you can buy right now for less than 300 euros.

The Hisense 50A6K is a 4K UHD television that has a recommended price of 389 euros, but now it can be yours for only 286.99 euros if you buy it on Amazon (26% discount). It is also discounted at MediaMarkt, although it costs a little more, 289 euros. It goes without saying that we are talking about a highly recommended Smart TV. In fact, It has more than 1,900 ratings and 4.3 stars out of 5.

Save 102.01 euros by buying the Hisense 50A6K television at the best price on Amazon

This television combines design, quality and performance. Its 50-inch screen offers 4K UHD resolution, which means that You can enjoy your favorite movies, series and games with impressive clarity. In addition, it has HDR10+ and Dolby Vision technologies, which improve the contrast and brightness of the images. At the audio level we find DTS Virtual: X and two 8-watt speakers.

As if that were not enough, the Hisense 50A6K is also a smart and connected TV. Thanks to its VIDAA operating system, You have access to the main streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ or YouTube, as well as other applications and services. You can also control the TV with your voice, since it integrates Alexa. And if you want to connect other devices, you won’t have any problems: it has three HDMI ports, two USB ports, two USB ports, an optical digital audio output, a headphone jack, two RF inputs, a CI+ slot, an Ethernet port, Bluetooth 4.2 and dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4/5 GHz).

As you can see, the Hisense 50A6K is a very complete television, and the best of all is that now you can get it for only 286.99 euros. Don’t miss this opportunity and get it before the offer ends, you won’t regret it. That said, don’t forget that you can follow Amazon’s Black Friday 2023 live to stay up to date with the best deals. There are real bargains.

