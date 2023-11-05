loading…

5 worst Muslim massacres in the world. Photo/Illustration

JAKARTA – History records that there are some of the worst massacres of Muslims in the world. The number of victims is no joke and seems to be a dark record in historical history.

Recently, the conflict between Israel and Palestine has gotten worse. Although initially the target was Hamas soldiers, in fact the Jewish state’s attacks also targeted civilians and killed thousands of people, including children.

Looking back, it turns out that there were still many tragedies of massacres of Muslims that were much worse. Here are some of them that you can listen to.

The worst Muslim massacre tragedy in the world

1. Srebrenica Tragedy (Bosnia)



Foto: The Guardian

The Srebrenica massacre is the only genocide recognized by Europe since World War II. This bloody tragedy occurred around 1995 and claimed many victims, most of whom were Muslims.

Quoting the History page, Friday (11/9/2023), the Srebrenica massacre was part of the Bosnian War after the breakup of Yugoslavia (1992-1995). Throughout July 1995, there were around 8,000 Muslims in Srebrenica who were massacred by Bosnian Serb troops.

A number of women were sexually harassed and even raped. Meanwhile, the men who were caught were immediately killed or transported by bus to the location of the massacre.

Afterwards, Bosnian Serb soldiers dumped the bodies of the victims in a number of mass graves which they tried to hide. The UN court sentenced Radovan Karadzic and Ratko Mladic to life imprisonment, who were considered the masterminds.

2. Jammu Massacre (India)



Photo: kashmirawareness.org

India also has a bloody history of massacres of Muslims. One thing that is perhaps rarely heard about is the tragedy in the Jammu area.

Quoting Al Jazeera, thousands of Muslims in the Jammu region were killed by paramilitary units led by the army of the Dogra ruler, Hari Singh. This dark incident occurred in November 1947.

Lasting about two months, the number of victims is estimated to reach tens to hundreds of thousands. Not only that, this tragedy also forced half a million people to flee to the newly formed country (Pakistan).