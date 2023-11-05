Among Garmin watches, which have the reputation, and deservedly, of being the best running watches on the market, the top range is the Fenix, and many consumers blindly go to get one without first thinking about whether it is really advisable to invest. so much in it.

Of course, it is a wonderful watch, but unless you need the specific functions of those models, such as solar charging or payment through Garmin Pay, other watches from Garmin or other brands will serve you just as well. to measure your progress as a runner.

We really like these five models, and they are cheaper. Of course, if you are looking for which sports watch to buy, first take a look at our guide to buying a sports watch in 2023.

Coros Pace 3 Suunto 9 Garmin Venu 2 Garmin Forerunner 245 Apple Watch Series 9

Pace 3 Choirs

The third version of Coros’ best-selling watch is the best alternative to any Garmin, even the best on the market.

Coros sports watches have great autonomy and quick GPS acquisition at an affordable price. In addition, the new version adds dual-band GPS and the ability to store music on it. Taking into account that its battery lasts longer than the Garmin and that it is just as accurate or better on almost any occasion, in addition to the fact that it is cheaper, you must be very sure that you need some of the Garmin-specific functions.

Suunto 9

Suunto

The Suunto 9 is one of the most recommended watches for runners thanks to its minimalist design, lightness, materials and, above all, the precision of its sensors.

The Finnish brand has models in many categories, although the best is this Suunto 9, which has up to 25 hours of autonomy in GPS mode and live routes on its screen, in addition to the classic sports modes that all sports watches have.

For cyclists it is even more interesting, since it can differentiate the surface on which the route will be carried out in order to recommend where to go depending on the bicycle you use.

Garmin Venu 2

Garmin

It is by no means the most economical Garmin model, but it is one of the most complete in terms of features and the most similar alternative to the Fenix ​​family since it includes Garmin Pay, one of its greatest virtues, and all of Garmin’s own training programs. activities and metrics you may need.

If you get a good deal for it, it is a great sports watch halfway between the Garmin Forerunner and an Apple Watch or similar.

Garmin Forerunner 245

Among the most economical segments of Garmin, which has a very extensive catalogue, are the Forerunners, cheaper than the Fenix ​​and focused entirely on running, although without completely excluding other activities.

It normally does not reach 200 euros and has GPS, pulse oximeter, running dynamics and access to Garmin Coach, a very useful tool to obtain advice, recommendations and personalized training automatically.

That is to say: the Garmin Forerunner 245 is a very good running watch and it will serve you just as well as the Fenix ​​unless you need its extra high-end functions that do not always have to do with its sports performance.

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple

It is not a watch exclusively for runners, but in reality, almost no runner needs a watch for runners. An Apple Watch is more than enough unless you are really going to dedicate yourself 100% to that activity or you like its design better.

This new version gives a new twist on features, with more and better battery, more power, more efficiency and new options, such as interacting to hang up and pick up calls by pinching your fingers, only available in the new Apple Watch from 2023.

The price remains stable compared to previous editions, and that is already news seeing the price increases that have been more or less constant for some time.

