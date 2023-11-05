It is often said that a liar is caught sooner than a lame person. And the truth is that, with some practice and observation, it is easy to detect when a person is lying to you. Inconsistencies or repetition in implausible stories tend to gradually expose these people.

But there are times when one does not have the opportunity or the time to discover when they are being deceived. This is when you have the option of resorting to certain tricks that, although they are not definitive, are They can make you suspect that another person is not exactly telling you the truth. Here are the most common signs that are least likely to be confused.

I hesitate when speaking

When someone lies, the most common thing is that they do it often, almost as if it were a pathology. And of course, bringing all the rehearsed lies from home is not usually common. In other words: Lying people tend to improvise, and no matter how good storytellers they are, that usually leads to hesitation.

If someone uses excessive tag lines in their sentences, or even uses interjections like “mmm” or “eh”, “this” or things like that, it is possible that they are giving themselves time to continue fantasizing about what they are saying. Furthermore, it is very common for him to use absurd details in the central part of his lie, but not explain anything that supposedly led to it.

Repeat the same thing over and over

Another way you can detect that a person is lying to you is if you discover that he insists a lot on something. That is, he is telling you the same thing countless times.

Experts warn that this behavior occurs somewhat unconsciously: the liar is not only trying to convince you of what he is saying, but also himself. As if by repeating the milonga, it would finally become true.

Avoiding contact, another demonstration that a person is lying to you

Spain is, in general, a fairly “stump” country. People usually have no qualms about touching each other while talking or, at least, not requiring a great physical distance while talking. Well, here you can find another sign that a person is lying to you: when they avoid contact.

Liars are generally more defensive., so to speak. And not only will he behave like this with you: it is common for when someone lies to be suspicious of what is happening around him, more alert than usual. Although be careful, because this can be confused with shyness.

Keep the look

The signs that a person is lying to you can sometimes be contradictory, according to non-verbal language specialists. Without going further, A liar may avoid looking you in the eye while you speak, but the opposite can also be true.

One way to gain your trust in some cases will be to look you in the eyes in an exaggerated way, frowning slightly or raising his eyebrows, as if he cares a lot about what you have to say in response to his lie.

The greater the insecurity, the more lies.

Knowing someone to a certain extent can also give clues about their dishonesty when talking to you. It is shown that lying people tend to be more insecure and coward. So to speak, their lies are a way to protect themselves or increase their self-esteem.

In any case, there are lies and lies. If you examine the topic in depth, almost everyone strays a little from the truth at times.

However, there are people in whom lying becomes a constant habit, and who lie without achieving a specific goal.

According to experts, it is an attitude that is born in childhood, and that in some is also preserved in adulthood. Furthermore, the pathological liar will never admit that he has deceived you, but will invent other lies to justify the previous ones.