MOSCOW – Ukraine’s fate now hangs in the balance! The Ukrainian army was already very badly exhausted when facing the Russian soldiers. In fact, as the winter gets worse, Russia will increasingly launch attacks.

So, like it or not, Ukraine had to change its war strategy. The main concern is how to overcome the fatigue of Ukrainian soldiers who have been fighting for a long time with Russia.

Moreover, most of the Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield were reservists. They were inexperienced, having only been learning weapons for a few weeks.

The following are 5 Ukrainian strategies for overcoming the fatigue of its soldiers on the battlefield.

1. Preparing Reserve Soldiers



This month, Ukraine’s military chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said one of his priorities was building up army reserves as he laid out plans to prevent the war from descending into a stalemate that he warned would benefit Russia. The plan focuses on improving Ukraine’s air, electronic warfare, drone, anti-artillery and mine-clearing capabilities.

“Ukraine, like Russia, has limited capacity to train troops and cited gaps in the law that it says allow its citizens to ignore mobilization,” Valerii Zaluzhnyi said in rare comments published in The Economist article.

2. Improving the Military Conscription System



“We are trying to fix this problem. We are introducing a unified conscription list, and we must expand the categories of citizens who can be called up for training or mobilization,” Zaluzhnyi wrote.

The recruitment process occurs largely outside of public view. Conscription officers stop men on the street, in the subway or at checkpoints and hand out summonses to them, instructing them to report to recruitment centers.

Over the past year, videos on social media have occasionally emerged showing conscript officers dragging or threatening people they seek to mobilize, causing public outrage.

Many Ukrainians were also angered by a series of corruption cases in recruiting offices that led people to evade the calls, prompting Zelenskiy to fire all the heads of regional recruiting offices this summer.

3. Tighten college rules



