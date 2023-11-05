Rockstar will show the first trailer for GTA VI in December, presumably in the first days of next month. What must it have to please fans of the franchise?

We have waited a long time. Finally, one of the dreams that every gamer keeps in his heart will come true, especially Grand Theft Auto fans. Yes, there are only a few days left to see the first trailer of GTA 6.

It will be a historic event for the industry. Imagine its magnitude, if a simple tweet confirming the window of the first trailer has garnered so much success at the media level.

Rockstar President Sam Houser He personally traveled to New York last October, to prepare the announcement of GTA VI. Everything is ready for the great gaming event of 2023.

Looking back, we remember the first trailer for GTA V, published on November 2, 2011. It would be almost two years until we had it in our hands (in September 2013), but it is one of those trailers that we cannot forget.

What should the first GTA 6 trailer have to be unforgettable? In our opinion, these are the 5 key aspects that cannot be missing from the first preview of the Rockstar title.

What we should see in the GTA VI trailer

Setting and everyday scenes

It’s something very common in Rockstar trailers. Not only in the Grand Theft Auto games, but also in the trailers for GTA Online or Red Dead Redemption. We can say that this aspect will be fulfilled 100%.

Specifically, fans are waiting for confirmation that Vice City (fictional version of Miami) It is the city chosen for GTA 6. If so, we are sure to see a few spectacular shots of this emblematic location.

And, in the same way, we hope that they will show everyday city scenes: people practicing sports, enjoying the beach, or even chases in broad daylight.

Look at the protagonists

Of course, a good GTA 6 trailer should show its protagonists. We already know that there are two of them, a Latin woman named Lucyand a man known as Jason. It remains to be seen if they are a couple, brothers or just friends.

Hopefully we’ll get footage of Lucia and Jason in the trailer, or even one (or both) act as narrator of the trailer. We already saw it with Michael in the first GTA V trailer.

In-game scenes or gameplay

The first trailer for GTA V had a little bit of everything, but it certainly showed images with the game engine itself. In other words, the trailer had no cutscenes.

Knowing Rockstar and its way of making its trailers, it is very possible that the GTA 6 trailer shows in-game imagesmade with the game engine.

We also cannot rule out, although this would be more complicated, that the trailer shows small fragments of gameplay.

A good song

Rockstar has very good taste in music. The choice of themes is also a fundamental aspect for the GTA saga, so we can expect a scandalous theme for the first trailer of the new game.

In case the setting in Vice City is confirmed, we will surely have an eighties song to accompany the trailer. Any bets? The choice of Push it to the Limit, by Paul Engemann (used for Scarface), would be a hoot.

Something very interesting is that Rockstar has published a new playlist of the Grand Theft Auto saga on Spotify, with a compilation of the best songs seen in the saga. What if in GTA 6 they bet on a ”greatest hits”?

Launch window?

Finally, perhaps the first trailer shows a little preview of the release date. Or, rather, its launch window. It is the most complicated aspect to see, because it will be the first time we see GTA 6 in motion.

I personally believe that a launch window It would be the most accurate. If we look at the GTA V trailer from 2011, it is expected that GTA 6 (whose trailer will be seen in December 2023) will not be released until two years later… Maybe in September 2025?

We will see if our wishes come true. The only thing that is certain is that, before the end of the year, we will see the brand new GTA 6 trailer. Is it possible that it is one of the announcements that are being prepared? The Game Awards 2023?

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games of all time. Its first trailer or preview will be shown in December, to enormous expectation worldwide. Unless there is a surprise, it will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.